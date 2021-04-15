Rap Basement

Jim Jones Praises Bobby Shmurda: “He Paid His Debt To Society”

Posted By on April 15, 2021

After crossing paths at the studio, Jim Jones took a moment to share some kind words for Bobby Shmurda.

These past weeks have seen Bobby Shmurda frequenting the studio to work on his upcoming album, having previously linked with Murda Beatz, Lil Durk, Rowdy Rebel, Gucci Mane, and more. Suffice it to say, many fans are eager to see which direction the self-declared King Of New York takes on his anticipated studio album, from which a promising snippet or two has already surfaced.  

As it happens, Jim Jones was putting in work in the studio when Bobby Shmurda happened to show up, purely by coincidence. Upon reuniting, the pair proceeded to break out into a gleeful bout of wrestling. Following that, a thoroughly stoned Jones took a moment to share a heartfelt video message, celebrating the rapper’s character. 

Jim Jones

 Al Bello/BIG3/Getty Images

Jim Jones demands that the masses give Bobby Shmurda his flowers, highlighting the way he handled his seven-year stint in prison. “He did it like he was supposed to,” says Jones. “He paid his debt to society like a real n***a do, you heard? Back to the bag.”

In addition to his video message, Jones also elaborated on his friendship with Shmurda in a lengthy caption. “First time I seen Bobby last night his energy is impeccable,” begins the Dipset legend. “I’m in th studio high as a kite I hear sombody say I got the billy wit me I look up it’s Bobby bitch @itsbobbyshmurda we immediately break out into a wrestling match. lol love this fool as I look at this clip again I started to laugh n smile all over again.”

“I can say I am genuinely for this young man,” he continues. “Yal b celebrating these weirdos I’m celebrating my hero’s.” Check out Jim Jones’ message for Bobby Shmurda below, and sound off if you hope to see these two collaborating in the near future. 

Via HNHH

