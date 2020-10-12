Rap Basement

Jim Jones Reacts To Mariah Carey’s Fond Dipset Memory

Posted By on October 12, 2020

Jim Jones takes a moment to reflect on his inclusion in Mariah Carey’s recent autobiography “The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.”

As a key member of the legendary Diplomats, Jim Jones has been at the center of many classic stories throughout his long-running career. As it happens, one such story was shared by none other than Mariah Carey, who took a moment to fondly reflect on a Dipset memory in her recent autobiography The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. 

Jim Jones Mariah Carey

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Though the full page is out of frame, it appears that Mariah’s anecdote centers around a night out with Jim Jones, Cam’ron, and Juelz SantanaJust Blaze — it might explain how the artists ended up crossing paths in the first place. 

“When u get mentions in @mariahcarey new book wow @mr_camron we always talk bout them nights especially when we was stuck in aspen Christmas Eve and snuck in th airport to get home on time for Christmas,” captions Jones, alongside a screenshot from Mariah’s autobiography. “Young n havin fun #DIPSET wait till th movie.” Clearly, Jones appreciates Carey’s fond inclusion of the Dipset benders, as they appear to have left a lasting impression on him as well. Check it out for yourself below.

Via HNHH

