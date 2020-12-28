Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Tory Lanez Claims He “Can’t Catch A Break” After “Loner” Was Removed From Spotify
185
0
Young Thug Get Blasted Over Jay-Z Comments, Wants Lil Wayne “Verzuz”
265
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
966
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
874
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jim Jones Says He Refused To Sign Drake & J.Cole

Posted By on December 28, 2020

Jones is claiming that he had the chance to sign the two coveted rappers but passed up on the offer.

Jim Jones has had an amazing run this year. After releasing his album El ChapoJones has enjoyed some time in the mainstream headlines. Now, Jones is shocking fans with a surprising revelation revealing he could have signed two of the biggest artists in the game right now, J. Cole and Drake, but refused to do so.

In a new interview where Capo disclosed the details of the situation, he confessed to turning down the chance to sign the heavy-hitters because he simply didn’t see the vision.   

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Promo god (@promogod33)

“When Cole was a young college kid 18 or 19 when he came to me.  Shy humble kid. Couldn’t even look me in the face. But he could rap his ass off … The way I was thinking at the time was music was a reflection of where we was from, and Cole wasn’t that reflection,” Jones said, comparing his attitude to more like Kanye or Drake.  

He continued, “He was the kid who said ‘mama, I’m going to be the biggest rapper in the world and get you out of the hood’, we was the kid that said we need to get some crack so we can hustle and get new sneakers.” He also explained that the reason he did not sign Drake when given the opportunity to do so was because he did not know how to market a “Canadian actor.”

Had Capo signed the rappers, he could have easily been known as one of the biggest bosses in the hip hop game. What do you think Drizzy and Cole’s careers would have ended up like under the leadership of Jim Jones? Let us know down below!

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Tory Lanez Claims He “Can’t Catch A Break” After “Loner” Was Removed From Spotify
185 525 14
0
Young Thug Get Blasted Over Jay-Z Comments, Wants Lil Wayne “Verzuz”
265 525 20
0

Recent Stories

Tory Lanez Claims He “Can’t Catch A Break” After “Loner” Was Removed From Spotify
185
0
Young Thug Get Blasted Over Jay-Z Comments, Wants Lil Wayne “Verzuz”
265
0
Jim Jones Says He Refused To Sign Drake & J.Cole
251
0
French Montana Speaks Candidly About Drug Use: “I Feel Like 90% Of Musicians On That”
199
0
Lil Skies Calls Out Fans For Not Respecting His Artistic Growth
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Playboi Carti Sky
172
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
172
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
146
0
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
146
0
Playboi Carti New Tank
159
0
Zaytoven Feat. Chief Keef MoMoney
146
0
Tyga Bopp
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
93
1
Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
397
0
Reason Feat. Mereba “Westside” Video
397
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Tory Lanez Claims He “Can’t Catch A Break” After “Loner” Was Removed From Spotify
Young Thug Get Blasted Over Jay-Z Comments, Wants Lil Wayne “Verzuz”
Jim Jones Says He Refused To Sign Drake & J.Cole