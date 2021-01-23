Rap Basement

Jim Jones Talks Dipset “Verzuz” G-Unit: “We Want All The Smoke Wit Who Ever”

Posted By on January 22, 2021

The rapper responded to a meme that placed the two rap collectives in a potential “Verzuz” match-up.

Whenever there is a confirmed Verzuz on the horizon, fans love to come up with their preferred match-ups. We recently witnessed Keyshia Cole and Ashanti grace us with their R&B favorites, and while we’re still reeling from Verzuz season, it’s easy to find conversations about pairings. Usher and Chris Brown became trending topics after R&B fans debated who would take the crown; Lil Flip revealed in an interview that if the bag was right, he’d go up against T.I.Jim Jones commented on the fantasy of seeing Dipset and G-Unit on the program together.

Jim Jones, Dipset, G-Unit, Verzuz
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Days ago, a meme surfaced asking the public to weigh in on who would come out on top if Dipset and G-Unit were to face off. People began to share their opinions and Jones let it be known that he’s not afraid of any hit-for-hit battle. “[Five] cam records 5 juelz records 5 Jim records 5 Dipset records,” he commented on the post. “We want all [the] smoke wit who ever.” Jones and 50 Cent haven’t exactly been the best of friends, so placing their collectives together for a chance at reconciliation is something fans would be excited to see.

Last month, while speaking with the Joe Budden Podcast, Jim Jones predicted what a Dipset appearance with G-Unit would look like. “If there were a chance for the G-Unit thing would happen, it wouldn’t exactly count it out,” he said. “I’d say it would probably be even more aggressive than even the Jeezy-Guwop Verzuz. I wanna wrestle and fight and sh*t.”

Separately, French Montana recently shared that he and former foe Jones have agreed to appear on Verzuz if the opportunity presented itself.

Via HNHH

