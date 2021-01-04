Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
53
0
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1165
3
Wiz Khalifa
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis

Posted By on January 4, 2021

Hipgnosis Music acquires Jimmy Iovine’s expansive catalog for an undisclosed amount including his film production royalties from “8 Mile” and “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

If you’ve been keeping up with the business side of the rap world in recent years, the name Hipnogsis Music probably popped up on your radar. In the last 2.5 years, they’ve spent upwards of $1.5B acquiring the catalogs of some of the biggest producers in the world. The latest being Jimmy Iovine. For 40+ years, Iovine has remained one of the most important and influential producers and businessmen in the music industry. 


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Per Variety, Hipnogis Music has acquired Iovine’s catalog of global production royalties for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition includes 259 songs, along with his production in film on Eminem‘s 8 Mile and 50 Cent‘s Get Rich Or Die Trying. Despite no confirmation on the payout for Iovine’s catalog, there’s no doubt that he got a big bag for it. That’s decades worth of impactful records that Iovine has had a hand in creating.

“I’m happy that my work as a producer with so many great artists has found the right home with Merck and Hipgnosis,” he said. “I am going to use the proceeds from the deal to help Iovine Young Academy’s initiative to build a high school in South LA as part of the Iovine Young Academy at USC and continue our efforts to support education.”

Back in 2013, Iovine and Dr. Dre donated $70M to the University of Southern California to launch the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

[Via]

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119 525 9
0
Cardi B Gets “Shadow Banned” On Twitter, Has Message For CEO
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
53
0
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119
0
Cardi B Gets “Shadow Banned” On Twitter, Has Message For CEO
119
0
Isaiah Rashad & TDE’s Punch Playfully Exchange Tweets About New Album
79
0
Eminem Says He Had To Relearn How To Rap Following Drug Addiction
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Soulja Boy Pandemic
185
0
Madlib Hopprock
119
0
EGOVERT Feat. Smokepurpp Do It!
159
0
Alkaline Deh Suh
132
0
GRIMM Doza New Era
146
0
Big Moochie Grape Freestyle
146
0
Thurz Cents
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
318
0
Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
397
0
Mama’s Baby
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
Cardi B Gets “Shadow Banned” On Twitter, Has Message For CEO