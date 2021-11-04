Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Announces New Album “7220”
119
0
Coi Leray Explains Why She Picked DaBaby For “TWINNEM” Remix & Speaks On Justin Bieber Studio Session
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4182
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1231
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Joe Budden Comes Out As Bisexual

Posted By on November 4, 2021

Joe Budden came out on the latest episode of his podcast, revealing that he is bisexual.

Joe Budden has officially come out as bisexual on his podcast, claiming that he is sexually attracted to both men and women. This comes after years of speculation about the retired rapper’s sexuality.

“I’m bisexual,” he said on his show on Thursday. “How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

The shocking announcement has hip-hop fans reacting all over social media, sharing their thoughts on Budden’s coming out. Previously, the podcaster was romantically involved with Cyn Santana, Kaylin Garcia, Tahiry Jose, and other women. He has never been in a public relationship with a man. 


Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The 41-year-old seemingly felt comfortable enough at this stage of his career to finally share his open truth with the world, and with the way hip-hop is starting to open up to a more diverse range of sexualities among rap representatives, Budden may have felt as though now was the most appropriate time for him to share his story. As people continue reacting to the news that he’s bisexual, we will keep you posted on any more information or announcements from the former rapper.

What do you think about Joe Budden coming out as bisexual?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Coi Leray Explains Why She Picked DaBaby For “TWINNEM” Remix & Speaks On Justin Bieber Studio Session
119 525 9
0
Lil Durk Announces New Album “7220”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Announces New Album “7220”
119
0
Coi Leray Explains Why She Picked DaBaby For “TWINNEM” Remix & Speaks On Justin Bieber Studio Session
119
0
Anderson .Paak Warns Ebro Not To Leak The New Silk Sonic Album
212
0
Joe Budden Comes Out As Bisexual
12110
0
Aminé Shares New Project “TwoPointFive” Tracklist & Cover Art
291
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jay-Z Streets Is Watching
225
0
Rich Brian Rich Brian Spits Relentlessly On New Single "New Tooth"
251
0
SAINt JHN In Case We Both Die Young
582
0
OMB Peezy Feat. Omeretta Die Young
238
0
F*ck Love
344
0
Calboy If Heaven Had A Phone
172
0
Project Youngin Underdawgs
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fat Nick Hates Sugar-Free Candy & Tries A “Sus Drink” On “Snack Review”
66
0
Kodak Black “Super Gremlin” Video
371
0
Sleepy Hallow “Luv Em All” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Announces New Album “7220”
Coi Leray Explains Why She Picked DaBaby For “TWINNEM” Remix & Speaks On Justin Bieber Studio Session
Anderson .Paak Warns Ebro Not To Leak The New Silk Sonic Album