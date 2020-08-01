Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

DaBaby, Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
106
0
Raekwon Announces “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 3”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
768
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
622
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Joe Budden Responds To Logic’s Recent Comments

Posted By on August 1, 2020

Logic recently said that Joe Budden’s comments put him in a depressive state.

Logic and Joe Budden haven’t exactly had the greatest relationship over the years. During his time on Everyday Struggle, Budden would acknowledge Logic’s talent as a rapper, however, he wasn’t a big fan of his content, and made sure to let people know about it. In more recent months, Budden has called Logic the worst rapper of all-time and even encouraged his upcoming retirement. In pure Budden fashion, he ultimately backtracked on these comments and wished Logic a happy retirement, while also explaining why his latest album simply doesn’t appeal to him.

In a recent interview on Hot 97, Logic addressed Budden’s criticism by noting that the podcaster/former rapper’s words have put him in a bad state of depression. Logic also claimed that Budden’s harsh language can lead some to be suicidal. Budden is a big mental health advocate, so Logic’s claims certainly came as a surprise.

This morning, Joe responded to Logic on Twitter by saying “Logic is reverse bullying me.” He also poked fun at the situation with some fans who had some jokes in his replies.

Moving forward, we will certainly be hearing Joe’s full take on the situation on his next podcast. Budden has never shied away from controversy and with such a hefty claim coming from Logic, it’s safe to say Budden will have plenty to say on the matter.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

DaBaby, Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
106 525 8
0
Raekwon Announces “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 3”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

DaBaby, Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
106
0
Raekwon Announces “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 3”
132
0
Joe Budden Responds To Logic’s Recent Comments
119
0
Lil Yachty Takes VMAs Snub Personally: They “Dumb Wack For That Sh*t”
172
0
J. Cole Could Be Training To Be In The NBA, Master P Suggests
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Thutmose On The Run
146
0
Snakehips & Jess Glynne Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Davido Lie For You
132
0
D Power Diesle Feat. Skepta Sniper
159
0
Zo Morese Bad AF
106
0
Ivorian Doll Body Bag
172
0
MC Bravado Feat. Joell Ortiz Like Kobe
132
0
Travis Barker & Run The Jewels Forever
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

ALREADY
132
0
Kehlani “Can I” Video
225
0
Logic “Aquarius III ” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

DaBaby, Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Raekwon Announces “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 3”
Joe Budden Responds To Logic’s Recent Comments