Joe Budden Thinks Tory Lanez Could Break Twitter Record If He Releases New Music

A simple, enigmatic tweet by Tory Lanez has the Hip Hop world—and beyond—on pause. Since the shooting incident that involved Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion occurred in July, there has been much said about the two artists. While Megan Thee Stallion has taken to Instagram Live to speak openly about the incident as she openly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her for “no reason,” Lanez has remained silent for months. On Thursday (September 24), Tory tweeted that he was unveiling something this evening.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” he wrote. What Lanez has in store remains a mystery, as some people speculate that the singer will get on Instagram Live to explain himself while others believe that he will drop music at the stroke of midnight Eastern Standard Time.

It looks as if Joe Budden may be siding with the latter. The podcast host made a prediction over on Twitter and many agreed with his assessment. “If a song is coming it’s gonna be a top 5 night on this app,” he wrote. Tory Lanez very well could break the internet with whatever announcement he’s making. Do you think he’s going to explain his side of the story or release new music?