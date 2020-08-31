Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

YG Announces Upcoming Album “MY LIFE 4HUNNID”
53
0
Joe Budden Turns 40
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
781
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
701
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Joe Budden Turns 40

Posted By on August 31, 2020

With Joe Budden celebrating his fortieth birthday today, DJ Premier took a moment to show the retired emcee some love.

Though Joe Budden has found himself embroiled in what appears to be another widely-publicized negotiation, today happens to mark a special occasion for the retired emcee: his fortieth birthday. And while he’s been fielding well wishes throughout the day thus far from fans and collaborators alike, the legendary DJ Premier took the time to share a kind message on his IG page. “HAPPY 40th JOEY,” captions the producer, alongside a picture of them posted up by an ironing board. “KEEP GOIN’ KING…”

Joe Budden birthday

 Brian Ach/Getty Images 

Though Budden has frequently expressed his admiration for Premier, he has yet to actually collaborate with him as a solo artist. Speaking with Ambrosia For Heads in 2016, Joey declared it to be on bucket list, explaining that it’s not a matter of if, but when. “It’s something that we both want, and for me to be in the position to do it—because I see Preem’ the way everybody should see Preem’. It’s like an honor, so it has to happen,” he explained, though his circumstances have admittedly changed since those statements were initially made. 

Of course, that’s not to say Budden and Primo have never connected. While holding it down in Slaughterhouse, Primo laced tunes like “Y’all Ready Know” off Shady XVas well as the PRhyme standout “Microphone Preem.” Though those days are over, we can still hold out hope that Budden’s desire to check off his bucket-list transcend his desire to stay retired. Either way, we’re grateful for all the content he has provided for all these years — happy birthday Joe Budden!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

YG Announces Upcoming Album “MY LIFE 4HUNNID”
53 525 4
0
Rolling Loud Partners With Twitch For Virtual Music Festival
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

YG Announces Upcoming Album “MY LIFE 4HUNNID”
53
0
Joe Budden Turns 40
66
0
Rolling Loud Partners With Twitch For Virtual Music Festival
79
0
Monica & Brandy Go Head-To-Head On Verzuz: How To Watch
93
0
Pharoahe Monch Finally Brings “Internal Affairs” To Streaming
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Monica Feat. Lil Baby Trenches
93
0
AD 2 A.M
79
0
Sprado Feat. NLE Choppa Magic
106
0
UGK Underground
159
0
Lord Apex & V Don Feat. CJ Fly Belize
146
1
Big Sean Harder Than My Demons
132
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Drake & Jadakiss It's Good
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Murda Beatz Keeps Sake & An Xbox Controller In His Bag
132
0
TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
251
0
Nas “Ultra Black” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

YG Announces Upcoming Album “MY LIFE 4HUNNID”
Joe Budden Turns 40
Rolling Loud Partners With Twitch For Virtual Music Festival