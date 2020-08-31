Joe Budden Turns 40

Though Joe Budden has found himself embroiled in what appears to be another widely-publicized negotiation, today happens to mark a special occasion for the retired emcee: his fortieth birthday. And while he’s been fielding well wishes throughout the day thus far from fans and collaborators alike, the legendary DJ Premier took the time to share a kind message on his IG page. “HAPPY 40th JOEY,” captions the producer, alongside a picture of them posted up by an ironing board. “KEEP GOIN’ KING…”

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Though Budden has frequently expressed his admiration for Premier, he has yet to actually collaborate with him as a solo artist. Speaking with Ambrosia For Heads in 2016, Joey declared it to be on bucket list, explaining that it’s not a matter of if, but when. “It’s something that we both want, and for me to be in the position to do it—because I see Preem’ the way everybody should see Preem’. It’s like an honor, so it has to happen,” he explained, though his circumstances have admittedly changed since those statements were initially made.

Of course, that’s not to say Budden and Primo have never connected. While holding it down in Slaughterhouse, Primo laced tunes like “Y’all Ready Know” off Shady XV, as well as the PRhyme standout “Microphone Preem.” Though those days are over, we can still hold out hope that Budden’s desire to check off his bucket-list transcend his desire to stay retired. Either way, we’re grateful for all the content he has provided for all these years — happy birthday Joe Budden!