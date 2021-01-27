Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid Cudi Delays Release Of Concept Album & Netflix ‘Entergalactic’ Series To 2022
53
0
Chloe Bailey & 6lack Connect to Create A “BOMB” Record
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11859
1
Wiz Khalifa
1747
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Joey Bada$$ Dropping A Two Pack Next Week

Posted By on January 27, 2021

With fans still clamoring for a new album from Joey Bada$$, the Pro Era lyricist teases an upcoming two-pack EP.

Fans must come to grip with a simple Joey Bada$$-related reality. When it comes to his upcoming album, as of yet untitled, we’ll simply get it when we get it. There’s no telling as to when the talented young lyricist will decide to come through with his first solo release in four years, but that’s not to say he’s leaving us completely in the dark. Every so often, the Badmon rises to deliver a song or two, as he has recently pledged to do during a spontaneous q&a session on Instagram.

Joey Bada$$

 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

As he tells it, Joey intends to drop a two-pack next week, confirming that one song will be an official streaming release of “Let It Breathe,” which landed on YouTube last week. And for those steadily hoping for new music, he also confirmed that he’ll be releasing a track by the name of “Brand New 911,” which includes a mysterious guest appearance from an unknown party. Of course, with announcements of such an enigmatic nature comes no shortage of guesswork, with some commenters offering up suggestions like A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, and many more.

Alas, Joey didn’t provide a concrete date for his next drop, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it landing during the traditional Thursday at midnight timeframe — though this is Joey Bada$$ we’re talking about, a rapper that marches comfortably to the beat of his own drum. Keep your eyes peeled for this next release, as well as further news on his new album, which we know does exist — but that’s about it. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Chloe Bailey & 6lack Connect to Create A “BOMB” Record
79 525 6
0
Kid Cudi Delays Release Of Concept Album & Netflix ‘Entergalactic’ Series To 2022
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Kid Cudi Delays Release Of Concept Album & Netflix ‘Entergalactic’ Series To 2022
53
0
Chloe Bailey & 6lack Connect to Create A “BOMB” Record
79
0
Joey Bada$$ Dropping A Two Pack Next Week
93
0
Gunna Cops His Mother A New Mercedes-Benz For Her Birthday
93
0
Migos Unveil New “Culture 3” Trailer
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Trapboy Freddy Hypocrite
40
0
Slimelife Shawty Homicide
79
0
Sech & Dimelo Flow Feat. J.I. & Tyga Girls Like You
79
0
Sauce Walka Without You
185
0
Twista Kill Us All
106
0
Serpentwithfeet Fellowship
119
0
Pink Sweat$ Feat. Kehlani At My Worst
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
251
0
Higher
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid Cudi Delays Release Of Concept Album & Netflix ‘Entergalactic’ Series To 2022
Chloe Bailey & 6lack Connect to Create A “BOMB” Record
Joey Bada$$ Dropping A Two Pack Next Week