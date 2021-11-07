Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Snoop Dogg Says Rap Legends Deserve The Same Respect As Rock Legends
119
0
Joey Bada$$ Reveals How He Helped Post Malone Make “Rockstar”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4222
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1376
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Joey Bada$$ Reveals How He Helped Post Malone Make “Rockstar”

Posted By on November 6, 2021

Joey Bada$$ recently explained how he ended up with a credit on Post Malone’s “Rockstar.”

Joey Bada$$ recently revealed how he landed a songwriting credit on Post Malone’s massively successful single, “Rockstar,” featuring 21 Savage. Bada$$ says he helped come up with the melody while freestyling with Malone in the studio.

“See let me clear that up, because me and T-Pain didn’t make that song,” Bada$$ told HipHopDX at Rolling Loud NYC. “Me and Post made the song together one night. We were actually, it was me, Post and Tankgod, we were actually just freestyling and fucking around in the studio. And its like, I kind of came up with this melody, and then it was like it was really just a freestyle — Post recorded it on his phone or whatever.”

Joey Bada$$, Rockstar
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

He explained that he later collaborated with T-Pain for verses on the song after running into him at Yams Day in 2018. Bada$$ says that despite loving the track, he wasn’t confident enough in his own performance to keep the verse. 

“Shout out to Post that’s my man he’s such sweetheart, he’s a cool dude,” he said. “I didn’t really want to be on the song, I thought my verse was trash. At that time I didn’t experiment enough to be confident to approach a song like that. So I was kind of just cool with having a part of it or being a part of it or whatever. So that’s kind of how it happened and then that version came out and people thought that me and T-Pain originally did the song — which is not the case.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Snoop Dogg Says Rap Legends Deserve The Same Respect As Rock Legends
119 525 9
0
Kids Aged 14 & 16 Were Among Those Killed At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: Report
318 525 24
0

Recent Stories

Snoop Dogg Says Rap Legends Deserve The Same Respect As Rock Legends
119
0
Joey Bada$$ Reveals How He Helped Post Malone Make “Rockstar”
159
0
Kids Aged 14 & 16 Were Among Those Killed At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: Report
318
0
Scarface Says He’s “Done With Rap”
847
0
ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky & Others Speak On Kid Cudi’s Influence In New Amazon Prime Documentary
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

ArrDee Flowers (Say My Name)
146
0
Keedron Bryant Feat. Curly J Stubborn
132
0
Rakeem Miles Feat. Waka Flocka & Chad Hugo It Is What It Is
185
0
Young Roddy Feat. Conway The Machine Out The Hood
132
0
Hotboii Feat. Lil Tjay Doctor
119
0
SpotemGottem SRT
172
0
Lil Durk Lion Eyes
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
159
0
T-Pain “I’m Cool With That” Video
146
0
Drake Drops Off Haunting Visuals For “Knife Talk”
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Snoop Dogg Says Rap Legends Deserve The Same Respect As Rock Legends
Joey Bada$$ Reveals How He Helped Post Malone Make “Rockstar”
Kids Aged 14 & 16 Were Among Those Killed At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: Report