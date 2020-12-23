Rap Basement

Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
John “Ecstasy” Fletcher Of Whodini Passes Away At 56

Posted By on December 23, 2020

John Fletcher, also known as Ecstasy of the rap group Whodini, has passed away at the age of 56.

John Fletcher, also known as Ecstasy from the rap group Whodini, has passed away at the age of 56. At this time, the cause of death is unknown. The news was shared by Questlove on Instagram, who penned a message in Fletcher’s honor. “One Love to Ecstasy of the Legendary #Whodini,” captions Quest, alongside a picture of Fletcher backstage in 1984. This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man.”

Hip-hop fans may remember some of Whodini’s most impactful tracks, including “The Haunted House of Rock,” “Friends,” and the classic “Freaks Come Out at Night.” Together with his groupmates Jalil Hutchins and J Grandmaster Dee, Fletcher went on to release six Whodini albums, with their debut arriving in 1983 and their final project arriving in 1996. 

Following the news of his death, Fletcher was remembered by many of the game’s OGs, including Jermaine Dupri. “My God, this one hurts me so bad,I can’t even believe I’m posting this,” writes the So-So Def mogul. “Ex you know I love you. thank you for every word,every conversation every good time,may your soul Rest In Power.”

KXNG Crooked also shared his memories of Whodini’s impact on his Twitter page. “I was a snot nose kid with my cousin Big Doc,” writes Crook. “He was a gangster by every definition.. He used to pull up with Whodini blastin’ loud af.. I loved it.. My cousin is a pastor now and a member from one of my favorite rap groups has passed.. RIP ECSTASY.”

Q-Tip and LL Cool J also shared messages in the wake of Fletcher’s passing. “I can’t believe you’re gone,” writes LL. “One of the most important people in this culture to me. My friend. Exstasy rest in power.” “RIP to Ecstasy from [Whodini] of the most under appreciated voices in hip hop,” writes Q-Tip, on his Twitter page. “Too many hits! Condolences to his fam.”

Clearly, Ecstasy’s impact on the rap game was profound. May he rest in peace.

Via HNHH

