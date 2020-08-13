Rap Basement

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Announce They’re Expecting A Baby In “Wild” Video

Posted By on August 13, 2020

John Legend releases the new music video for “Wild,” making a wild announcement at the end with his wife Chrissy Teigen.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have two children, Luna and Miles, and it looks like they’re ready to add another little one to the bunch.

Making a huge announcement during the new music video for “Wild,” John Legend and Chrissy Teigen revealed to the world that they are expecting another baby.

The video starts off like a beautiful love story– or, just another day in the life of Teigen and Legend. They take a vacation, make out by the beach, observe as majestic horses stroll by, and more. By the end, we see Luna and Miles join the party, holding hands with Mommy and Daddy before the big reveal is made. John holds his wife from behind, caressing her tiny baby bump.


Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

As of right now, it doesn’t look like Chrissy is too far along in her pregnancy. Considering the fact that this song is a celebration of his wife of over six years, it makes sense that the couple would choose this moment to break the news.

This will be the third baby for John and Chrissy. The married couple will also be celebrating their anniversary on September 14. Congratulations to the entire family!

Watch the reveal in the video below.

Via HNHH

