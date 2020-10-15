Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Sizzles In Sexy Broadway-Inspired “BBMA” Medley Performance
119
0
John Legend Dedicates Emotional “BBMA” Performance To Wife Chrissy Teigen
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Big Sean Detroit
913
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

John Legend Dedicates Emotional “BBMA” Performance To Wife Chrissy Teigen

Posted By on October 14, 2020

The Billboard Music Awards performance is the singer’s first since he and his wife lost their baby boy.

It’s been an emotional time for John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen. The famous couple is known for living their celebrity lives out loud, sharing intimate details of their family life with the world. Their highs and lows have been revealed through their interviews and social media posts, including the recent loss of their son, Jack. The pair posted a series of heartbreaking black and white photos of themselves in the hospital with their baby, and the pictures were accompanied by a lengthy post about losing their child.

John Legend has returned to the stage for his first performance since he and his wife learned of their loss, and it was an emotional moment for viewers. The singer performed his song “Never Break” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, but before he began, Kelly Clarkson shared a few words about her friend.

“John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet and it’s easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world—the highs and the lows.” Clarkson added, “My heart, obviously all of our hearts, go out to you both in this very difficult time and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us.”

Then, Legend said, “This is for Chrissy,” before belting out his tune. Check out a clip of his performance below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Doja Cat Sizzles In Sexy Broadway-Inspired “BBMA” Medley Performance
119 525 9
0
Chaka Khan Says “F*ck Her” When Asked About Singing With Ariana Grande
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Sizzles In Sexy Broadway-Inspired “BBMA” Medley Performance
119
0
John Legend Dedicates Emotional “BBMA” Performance To Wife Chrissy Teigen
79
0
Chaka Khan Says “F*ck Her” When Asked About Singing With Ariana Grande
79
0
Kamala Harris Praises Megan Thee Stallion: “Black Women DO Deserve Better”
93
0
Trippie Redd Responds To Yung Bleu’s Lowkey Shade Over Drake Collab
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

TOBi Shine
79
0
Rejjie Snow Feat. Snoh Aalegra & Cam O'Bi Mirrors
106
0
Brandy Feat. Ty Dolla $ign No Tomorrow Pt. 2
93
0
Toosii Met In LA
79
0
Soulja Boy Stove
199
0
Young Nudy Never
159
0
Dr. Dre Feat. Ice Cube Natural Born Killaz
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pop Smoke Feat. King Combs & Calboy “Diana (Remix)” Video
159
0
Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
172
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Sizzles In Sexy Broadway-Inspired “BBMA” Medley Performance
John Legend Dedicates Emotional “BBMA” Performance To Wife Chrissy Teigen
Chaka Khan Says “F*ck Her” When Asked About Singing With Ariana Grande