EarthGang Explains Why J. Cole Deviates Away From Features
John Legend, Justin Timberlake, & More Give Stellar Performances At Virtual Inauguration Concert
Wiz Khalifa
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
John Legend, Justin Timberlake, & More Give Stellar Performances At Virtual Inauguration Concert

Posted By on January 20, 2021

The inauguration celebration continued into the evening as artists came together for the online event.

It’s been a long day for America’s newly-installed leaders. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office today (January 20), and while they both are eager to get to work, they continued their celebrations into the evening. Tom Hanks hosted the virtual “Celebrating America” concert that further heightened the Biden-Harris administration’s inaugural day. It was an event that featured appearances by several celebrities as well as performances by John Legend, Ant Clemons, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighter, Bruce Springsteen, and Demi Lovato.

Legend gave a resounding rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” Bruce Springsteen shared “Land of Hope and Dreams,” and Timberlake and Clemons sang their “Better Days” duet. Millions tuned in for the virtual concert to watch the celebration of the 46th President of the United States.

On His Instagram page, John Legend shared several photos of his family enjoying their time in the nation’s capital. In one photo, John wrote a simple note about how honored he was to perform at the event. “We feel very grateful to be a part of this moment,” said the singer. If you missed it, you can check out the concert in its entirety below.

Via HNHH

EarthGang Explains Why J. Cole Deviates Away From Features
Lil Kim Explains How Iconic 1999 VMAs Look Was Inspired My Missy Elliott Joke
EarthGang Explains Why J. Cole Deviates Away From Features
John Legend, Justin Timberlake, & More Give Stellar Performances At Virtual Inauguration Concert
Lil Kim Explains How Iconic 1999 VMAs Look Was Inspired My Missy Elliott Joke
Kodak Black Thanks Trump For Pardon As Prosecutors Want Him Detained In South Carolina
BRS Kash Previews “Throat Baby (Remix)” With City Girls & DaBaby
Baby Jungle 4 REAL
Joey Bada$$ Let It Breathe
Talib Kweli & Diamond D Feat. A.F.R.O. Far Out Bar Out
Deb Never Someone Else
The Roots Feat. Cody ChesnuTT The Seed 2.0
Macklemore Trump's Over Freestyle
Soulja Boy Zaza
$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
Rolled On
EarthGang Explains Why J. Cole Deviates Away From Features
John Legend, Justin Timberlake, & More Give Stellar Performances At Virtual Inauguration Concert
Lil Kim Explains How Iconic 1999 VMAs Look Was Inspired My Missy Elliott Joke