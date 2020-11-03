John Legend Says Lil Wayne Is In “The Sunken Place”

It’s officially Election Day in the United States Of America, and by the end of the night, either Joe Biden or Donald Trump will be the President. For many, the outcome is as high-stakes as they come. Anxiety has reached a feverish high, with fear of widespread protests transpiring regardless of the results. For the most part, a score of musicians and celebrities have come forward with endorsements for Biden — at least, in public. Others have made their Trump loyalties known, with rappers like Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and Lil Pimp tossing their red hats into the ring.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Last night, John Legend held it down with a performance at Joe Biden’s final campaign rally. No stranger to voicing his political takes, Legend made sure to offer some thoughts on his fellow musicians, as well as those emboldened by some of Trump’s more negative qualities. “Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” says Legend. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”