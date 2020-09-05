Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

JoJo Doubles Down On Removing Tory Lanez From Album: “I Believe Megan Thee Stallion”
79
0
Usher Confirms GF Jenn Goicoechea’s Pregnancy, Says Sons Are “Excited”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
900
1
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
794
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

JoJo Doubles Down On Removing Tory Lanez From Album: “I Believe Megan Thee Stallion”

Posted By on September 5, 2020

The singer also questioned why people think Megan would lie about something as serious as this.

The shooting incident that involved Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez has been polarizing, especially in the rap community. For as many people who have rallied behind Megan during this time, there are as many who stand by Tory Lanez until they’re convinced otherwise. After taking to Instagram Live weeks ago to speak candidly about what allegedly occurred back in July in the Hollywood Hills, Megan Thee Stallion received support from many of her fellow entertainers. Kehlani shared that she dropped Tory Lanez from the deluxe version of It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, and JoJo announced that she’d done the same with Good to Know.

JoJo, Good To Know, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Shooting, Tory Lanez
Araya Diaz / Stringer / Getty Images

Recently, JoJo opened up about her standing by Megan Thee Stallion despite criticisms over Tory Lanez not yet sharing his side of the story. “As soon as the allegations came out, I started talking to my team. I can’t support this person, I have to distance myself,” said JoJo. “I’ve felt that we need to believe women for a long time. Why would it behoove her to lie about this?”

Last week, JoJo made comments about how “ridiculous” Cancel Culture can be, but in this instance, she stands by her decision. “What I’m saying is that I believe Meg Thee Stallion,” JoJo continued. “That was my stance and it just felt like the right thing to do to take him off the deluxe version of the album.”

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Usher Confirms GF Jenn Goicoechea’s Pregnancy, Says Sons Are “Excited”
132 525 10
0
6ix9ine Shuts Down “Trollz” Critics By Addressing Nicki Minaj Not Having Solo No. 1 Record
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

JoJo Doubles Down On Removing Tory Lanez From Album: “I Believe Megan Thee Stallion”
79
0
Usher Confirms GF Jenn Goicoechea’s Pregnancy, Says Sons Are “Excited”
132
0
6ix9ine Shuts Down “Trollz” Critics By Addressing Nicki Minaj Not Having Solo No. 1 Record
132
0
Beyoncé Celebrates 39th Birthday With $1M Donation To Black-Owned Small Businesses
159
0
Eliza Reign Claps Back At Summer Walker After Future Child Support Comments
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Ari Lennox & Anthony Ramos If You Want Me To Stay
93
0
G-Eazy Feat. Mulatto Down
119
0
Lil AK (AKA DJ Akademiks) Uber Eats Freestyle
265
0
Travis Scott Feat. Quavo Oh My Dis Side
185
0
Big Sean Feat. Lil Wayne Don Life
212
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine Feat. Akon Locked Up Pt 2
172
0
Big Sean Feat. Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5'9" & Eminem Friday Night Cypher
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jhene Aiko “Speak” Video
66
0
Big Sean Feat. Travis Scott “Lithuania” Video
238
0
DJ Khaled Feat. Drake “Popstar” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

JoJo Doubles Down On Removing Tory Lanez From Album: “I Believe Megan Thee Stallion”
Usher Confirms GF Jenn Goicoechea’s Pregnancy, Says Sons Are “Excited”
6ix9ine Shuts Down “Trollz” Critics By Addressing Nicki Minaj Not Having Solo No. 1 Record