Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

JoJo Gets Answers From Tinashe & Wale After Questioning Labels Marketing Artists On TikTok
159
0
Smiley Reveals How Drake Boosted His Confidence On “Over The Top”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1694
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1403
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

JoJo Gets Answers From Tinashe & Wale After Questioning Labels Marketing Artists On TikTok

Posted By on November 16, 2021

She wanted to know if labels telling artists to “find a way” to “go viral on tik tok” is a good marketing strategy.

We’re seeing a growing number of artists get their launches after going viral on TikTok these days, and it can be a blessing and a curse. While many unsigned or independent artists have grown fanbases into the millions after having a snippet of their songs circulate on the popular social media platform, major labels artists are also raking in fans and big bucks for their labels.

Record labels are utilizing these social media spaces in their promotions, artist introductions, and rollouts, once again shifting how the game is played. R&B veteran JoJo posed a question about this type of fame growth and marketing over on Twitter, and it prompted responses from several of her peers including Wale and Tinashe.

JoJo
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

“Do you think ‘find a way to make your music go viral on tik tok’ is a fair /creative/ effective/ efficient marketing strategy proposal from a record label? Asking for a friend,” she tweeted. Soon, she was hit with hundreds of responses from people who believed that labels are forcing artists to do the jobs of those that represent them.

“Any proposed strategy that relies on you ‘making’ anything go viral is literally lazy,” Tinashe replied. Wale added, “We got the same friend!” suggesting that he may have been told the same thing by a label. Read through a few more reactions below and let us know if this is a formidable strategy or of you believe labels need to work harder for their artists.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Smiley Reveals How Drake Boosted His Confidence On “Over The Top”
146 525 11
0
French Montana Announces New Release Date For “They Got Amnesia”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

JoJo Gets Answers From Tinashe & Wale After Questioning Labels Marketing Artists On TikTok
159
0
Smiley Reveals How Drake Boosted His Confidence On “Over The Top”
146
0
French Montana Announces New Release Date For “They Got Amnesia”
159
0
W Magazine Attempts To Pull Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Cover After Astroworld Fest
172
0
Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Cozz Addicted
119
0
Maxwell OFF
199
0
2FeetBino Feat. Young Nudy Can't Contain
199
0
Rob $tone & Dom Kennedy No Handshakes
172
0
Kanye West Feat. Kid Cudi & Young Thug Remote Control Pt 2
238
0
Your Old Droog Feat. Billy Woods & Lil Ugly Mane Meteor Man
185
0
Kenny Muney Backend Freestyle
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
185
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
199
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

JoJo Gets Answers From Tinashe & Wale After Questioning Labels Marketing Artists On TikTok
Smiley Reveals How Drake Boosted His Confidence On “Over The Top”
French Montana Announces New Release Date For “They Got Amnesia”