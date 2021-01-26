Rap Basement

Death Row Co-Founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris Thanks Trump For Pardon
159
0
Cole Bennett, Lil Gnar, Benny Blanco & More Pay Tribute To 6 Dogs
119
0
Jordyn Woods Goes Viral With “Buss It” Challenge Effort & Karl-Anthony Towns Approves

Posted By on January 26, 2021

Jordyn Woods shares her “Buss It” challenge, and her boyfriend, along with the rest of the internet, showed their appreciation.

Jordyn Woods is currently in the midst of breaking the internet with her very own rendition of the “Buss It” challenge. The challenge, which accompanies Erica Banks’ viral single across TikTok and Instagram, involves a shabbily-dressed girl dropping it low and proceeding to buss it to a chopped up Nelly sample. 

We’ve already seen one celebrity go viral with her “Buss It” challenge, namely, Chloe Bailey, and now, Jordyn Woods is giving the internet similar momentum. The former friend of the Kardashian teased the challenge on her Instagram stories yesterday, asking if she was too late to participate in the challenge, but assuring fans she would still nonetheless– while getting her make-up done for this exact video.

The video has been receiving plenty of responses across platforms, particularly on twitter, where it’s gone viral and started a Jordyn Woods trend.

Check out Jordyn Woods’ “Buss It” challenge below.

After Jordyn brought the video over to her twitter account, her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns couldn’t help but give his own reaction, writing, “God is Good” alongside a preferred GIF. His reaction was echoed similarly by fans around the twitterverse.

In other couple news, the other week, Jordyn Woods revealed that Towns had tested positive for COVID-19, and asked for the prayers of her fans– while neither has updated the public on the current status of the virus, hopefully he’s recovering smoothly.

Via HNHH

