Joyner Lucas Admits Beef With Logic Was Rooted In Jealousy

Before they shocked fans by uniting on “ISIS,” Joyner Lucas and Logic were two rappers at odds. A cornerstone of rap is the genre’s ongoing beefs between artists that often result in some of our favorite hits, however, it can also end tragically. It’s good to see that Lucas and Logic were able to put their animosity behind them, and in a recent interview, Joyner Lucas admitted that the crux of his anger toward the Bobby Tarantino emcee was rooted in jealousy.



Taylor Hill / Contributor / Getty Images

“Honestly, it was very strange,” admitted Lucas. “It really was. I think I was jealous of him. But I think—the reason why I say that is because I felt like where he was at at that time was where I wanted to be so much. Like damn, I wish I was here, you know what I mean? It took, bro—I had called that man because I had an epiphany, right? I had got to a certain place in which people started expecting things of me and people started just, expecting that I just do sh*t. People I didn’t really know like that. And I lost a lot of people and it clicked.”

Joyner Lucas realized that the things he accused Logic of were now happening to him. “I know how it feels and it sucks,” the rapper continued. Lucas decided to hit up Royce Da 5’9″ to facilitate a conversation with Logic because he needed to set things straight. “As soon as he picked up I was like, ‘Look, don’t even say nothing. I just want to tell you I apologize bruh. I’m going through some sh*t right now and I understand the reason why you felt how you felt.'”

“I told him, straight up, I felt like at that time I was jealousy,” added Lucas. “You was doing everything I wanted to do. You’re dope. You’re lyrical. You was ripping down tours and you had all these relationships with artists that I loved and respected. I really idolized you and I didn’t even realize how much I did.”

Logic told him that he was speechless and allegedly told him that he was tearing up because the apology was so sincere. Lucas said his hostility toward Logic wasn’t warranted and it took his own growth for it to be recognized. Check out Lucas’s full explanation below and make sure to take a look at our article about Lucas and Logic’s back and forths here: Joyner Lucas Vs. Logic Beef: A Timeline.