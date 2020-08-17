Rap Basement

Joyner Lucas Announces New Project “Evolution” & Shares Release Date

Posted By on August 17, 2020

Joyner Lucas announces the release of his new EP, titled “Evolution,” sharing the cover artwork with his fans.

Joyner Lucas already blessed his fans with his long-awaited album ADHD this year after many delays but it looks like he wasn’t finished there. 

Celebrating his birthday today, the rapper decided to give us all a gift, instead of the other way around. With all the extra time on his hands during quarantine, Joyner has likely been on a tear in the studio and he’s itching to release something new to feed us, which leads us to his big announcement.

Next month, he’s coming through with a brand new EP, spilling the beans today.

“Today I turn 32,” wrote Joyner on Twitter. “‘EVOLUTION’ the EP dropping 9/18/2020. See you soon.”

In addition to letting the world know the title of his next project, he also shared the cover artwork, which shows a photo of him as a child with all of his current-day tattoos. As you surely know, that’s an artwork theme that many have adopted, including Lil Wayne for his classic Tha Carter III


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

If you’re already fiending to hear from the Massachusetts native, you may be interested in checking out his merch store, which was re-launched today with brand new offerings. There’s a new section dedicated to Evolution, featuring a line of t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, joggers, and more.

Are you excited for more new music from Joyner Lucas?

Via HNHH

