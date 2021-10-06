Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
2859
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1509
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

JT Admits That She’s Insecure About Her “First Day Out”

Posted By on October 6, 2021

JT sheds some insight on her solo track.

On October 8, 2019, City Girls rapper JT was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, and transferred to a halfway house in Atlanta. While she officially remained in federal custody until March 2020, her release from prison in 2019 allowed her to finally experience City Girls’ newfound popularity firsthand, and to celebrate her freedom, JT followed in the storied Hip-Hop tradition of releasing a “First Day Out” freestyle.

JT’s “First Day Out” started off strong with the lines, “When I was countin’ down, these bitches counted me out (Yeah)/Now I’m back, I got ’em shocked, these bitches droppin’ they mouth.” The freestyle also featured some background on her legal struggles, as she rapped, “Went in the same day Drake dropped ‘In My Feelings’/I was in prison on my bunk, really in my feelings.”

JT of the group City Girls attends Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge with City Girls at The Dome Atlanta on September 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Two years after its release, JT’s “First Day Out” has garnered over 6.1 million views on YouTube alone, but according to JT, her huge solo single is surprisingly not one of her favorites. 

“Y’all I did not like my first day out cause I literally had to put what I wrote on a beat I never heard in the first hours I was out,” JT recounts, remembering how rushed the creation of her “First Day Out” was. “I felt like it wasn’t perfect or in pocket, that’s why I don’t talk about it much.”

Revisit JT’s “First Day Out” below and let us know if you were feeling it when it first dropped two years ago.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159 525 12
0
Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk
331
0
Jayda Cheaves Explains Awkward LL Cool J Encounter: “So Sorry, No Disrespect”
754
1
R. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes Channels
860
1
More News

Trending Songs

SahBabii Switch
93
0
Lil Wayne Ya Dig
132
0
AxL Feat. JackBoy Motorbike
212
0
Luh Soldier Too Easy (Remix)
159
0
Grafh Feat. Sheek Louch & Ransom Valid
238
0
Seddy Hendrinx Poison
146
0
Beanz Pink Drink
172
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lakeyah Feat. MoneyBagg Yo “Check” Video
79
0
FaZe Kaysan Feat. Future & Lil Durk “Made A Way” Video
172
0
Meek Mill “Expensive Pain ” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk