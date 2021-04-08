Rap Basement

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
Gudda Gudda Nina
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
JT Gushes Over How Much Lil Uzi Vert Spoils Her: “Treating Me Like A Queen”

JT lets the world know that she appreciates the way that Lil Uzi Vert treats her, and Uzi responds by thanking JT for her love and friendship.

Despite the drama that the two can’t seem to fully escape from, JT and Lil Uzi Vert appear to be enjoying a loving relationship ever since they made things official earlier this year. The couple recently stepped out together, and although people have been dragging JT’s fashion choices and claiming that she has changed while dating Uzi, the City Girls rapper’s latest post proves that she is perfectly satisfied with her relationship nonetheless.

In her most recent post to Instagram, JT shows off a striking Louis Vuitton bag that Uzi gifted her, and she also left a long caption that expresses her appreciation for the Eternal Atake artist.

“Thanks for spoiling me,” the City Girls rapper writes, “treating me like a queen, the consistency, the things behind the scenes! You always doing your big one for me! Making it harder for the next exclusive lurkin.”

In response to JT’s gushy post, Lil Uzi Vert left a heartfelt comment in return, writing, “Your friendship and love is worth more than ALL THIS STUFF…Thank you . just thank you.”

Yung Miami also left a comment on JT’s post, dispelling any rumors that there are any issues or disagreements threatening the City Girls’ chemistry. Although Yung Miami’s response to the post simply consisted of two fire emojis, it showed that she is still supportive of her fellow City Girl.

Via HNHH

Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
Lil Mama Claims She Has Been Ignored By Jay-Z
Pooh Shiesty Gets Platinum Plaque On Set With Gucci Mane
Brasstracks What's Next (Cover)
DMX A Minute For Your Son
Chynna Burnout
Pouya Leave Me Alone
Queen Naija & Ari Lennox Set Him Up
Icewear Vezzo Feat. Lil Durk Up The Sco
Logic Tired In Malibu
Must Watch Videos

Pooh Shiesty Feat. Gucci Mane “Ugly” Video
Lil Tjay Feat. Toosii “Love Hurts” Video
Mooski “Track Star” Video
