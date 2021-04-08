JT Gushes Over How Much Lil Uzi Vert Spoils Her: “Treating Me Like A Queen”

Despite the drama that the two can’t seem to fully escape from, JT and Lil Uzi Vert appear to be enjoying a loving relationship ever since they made things official earlier this year. The couple recently stepped out together, and although people have been dragging JT’s fashion choices and claiming that she has changed while dating Uzi, the City Girls rapper’s latest post proves that she is perfectly satisfied with her relationship nonetheless.

In her most recent post to Instagram, JT shows off a striking Louis Vuitton bag that Uzi gifted her, and she also left a long caption that expresses her appreciation for the Eternal Atake artist.

“Thanks for spoiling me,” the City Girls rapper writes, “treating me like a queen, the consistency, the things behind the scenes! You always doing your big one for me! Making it harder for the next exclusive lurkin.”

In response to JT’s gushy post, Lil Uzi Vert left a heartfelt comment in return, writing, “Your friendship and love is worth more than ALL THIS STUFF…Thank you . just thank you.”

Yung Miami also left a comment on JT’s post, dispelling any rumors that there are any issues or disagreements threatening the City Girls’ chemistry. Although Yung Miami’s response to the post simply consisted of two fire emojis, it showed that she is still supportive of her fellow City Girl.