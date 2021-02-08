Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Future Debuts $46k Sandals Made From Birkin Bags
106
0
Juice WRLD Agreed To Rehab Prior To His Death: Report
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12864
1
Wiz Khalifa
2065
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juice WRLD Agreed To Rehab Prior To His Death: Report

Posted By on February 8, 2021

Chicago rapper-turned-music mogul Lil Bibby reveals that Juice WRLD had committed to going to rehab in an interview with DJ Vlad.

On December 8, 2019, Hip-Hop lost one of its most talented and promising rappers when news broke of Juice WRLD’s passing. After initial reports claimed that the 21-year-old star had perished following a seizure, Juice WRLD‘s autopsy revealed that he had suffered an accidental overdose. A short time later, the Chicago artist still has posthumous music steadily being released, but his presence is still sorely missed.

In a new sitdown with DJ Vlad, Lil Bibby divulged new insights on Juice WRLD‘s drug addiction. Although other artists around them were popping Percocets at the time, Bibby was shocked to find out just how many pills his signee was taking.

“I found out that he was doing four. So I get to freaking out. Like ‘What the fuck.’ I get to telling people like ‘Look we got to send this kid to rehab, I’m telling everyone because I’m thinking ‘That’s a lot.’ Because all people I know only do at the max one. And these is the 30s,” Bibby said, noticeably emotional about the past situation.

After notifying his label, management, and close friends, Bibby soon found out that Juice WRLD had allegedly upped his dosage to more than four Percocets at a time, which was approximately a week before his untimely death. In an intervention with the late Chicago rapper, Bibby tuned in over the phone. Reminiscing on the meeting, Bibby said, “He said: ‘Alright, I’ll go. I’ll go. But I’m not stopping.’ Like, ‘I’ll lower my dosage, but I like doing it too much.'”

This recent disclosure from Lil Bibby is heartbreaking, and it will likely only leave fans wondering if Juice WRLD would be around if his team’s efforts were successful.

Rest in peace, Juice WRLD.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Future Debuts $46k Sandals Made From Birkin Bags
106 525 8
0
Lil Baby Catches Rylo Rodriguez Sleeping While Standing Up
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Future Debuts $46k Sandals Made From Birkin Bags
106
0
Juice WRLD Agreed To Rehab Prior To His Death: Report
132
0
Lil Baby Catches Rylo Rodriguez Sleeping While Standing Up
79
0
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: J.I.D., Pooh Shiesty, Cardi B, & More
146
0
Yelawolf & Caskey Announce “Black Sheep” Album & Tracklist
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mir Fontane Call J. Cole
106
0
Brent Faiyaz Feat. Purr Circles
53
0
Slim Thug #BlackQueen
106
0
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud Lose Lose
119
0
Big Pun Feat. Black Thought Super Lyrical
159
0
NoCap Dismiss You
119
0
Pink Sweat$ Heaven
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
384
0
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
238
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Future Debuts $46k Sandals Made From Birkin Bags
Juice WRLD Agreed To Rehab Prior To His Death: Report
Lil Baby Catches Rylo Rodriguez Sleeping While Standing Up