Juice WRLD Allegedly Holding Gargantuan Streaming Numbers

Posted By on February 17, 2021

Juice WRLD’s Spotify numbers continue to impress, as a recent report indicates that fifty of his songs have surpassed the hundred-million milestone.

It’s no secret that Juice WRLD had a massive fanbase prior to his untimely death, with many assessing that his versatility and talented nature all but ensured superstar status. Unfortunately, his run was cut tragically short, leaving the young artist with a single studio album, a collab tape with Future, and a fan-favorite mixtape to his name. Seeing as he was quite prolific in the studio, however, Juice’s team has been able to keep a steady posthumous output — including Legends Never Die, which continues to secure massive numbers across all streaming platforms.

Juice WRLD

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

It’s gotten to the point where Juice has elevated into one of the game’s most popular artists, as a recent report from HipHopDX indicates. According to a tweet from stat-tracking account Chart Data, Juice WRLD has fifty songs with at least one hundred million streams on Spotify alone. It’s not entirely unsurprising, as Juice was recently confirmed to be the United States’ most-streamed artist of 2020, with his worldwide position standing at an impressive fourth place. 

While it’s not clear as to which songs have hit the hundred-million milestone, at this point, it feels easier to deduce which of his songs haven’t. Of course, success stories of this nature tend to be rather bittersweet, as Juice WRLD is no longer around to watch his success come to fruition. On a more positive note, we can only hope that he’d take solace in knowing that his music has brought joy to so many people — rest in peace Juice WRLD. 

Via HNHH

