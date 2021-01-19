Rap Basement

Juice WRLD & Carlton’s “50 Buck” Lands A Release Date

January 19, 2021

DJ Scheme announces the release date for Juice WRLD and Carlton’s “50 Buck.”

The legacy of Juice WRLDcontinues to live as his friends, collaborators, and peers keep his name alive. It’s been over a year since his untimely passing, though he left behind no shortage of music. There’s a vault filled with unreleased Juice WRLD music; some that were previously leaked. But those leaks just built anticipation among his dedicated fan base.

Thankfully, people like DJ Scheme have been holding out on some serious bangers until the right time and it looks like this Friday is the right time. Serving as the lead single from the deluxe edition of his album Family, Scheme revealed that the song “50 Buck” with Juice WRLD and Carlton would be arriving this week. He took to Twitter where he shared a quick teaser along with the release date.

During a recent conversation with HNHH, DJ Scheme shared praise for Juice WRLD and his natural songwriting abilities which more often than not didn’t include writing anything down.

“He definitely was one of the greatest songwriters of our generation. And one of the most beautiful voices of our generation,” he explained. “He had the voice. And not just only the voice, he had the content, he had the lyrics. He was the most complete artist I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The release of “50 Buck” will arrive a week after Juice WRLD’s collaboration with Young Thug, “Bad Boy” dropped. Peep Scheme’s tweet below. 

Via HNHH

