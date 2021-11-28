Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye & Drake Concert Tickets Reach Staggering Prices
146
0
Fetty Wap Discusses His Daughter’s Death: “I Was In A Real Dark Place After That”
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2118
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1615
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juice WRLD Day To Take Place At Chicago’s United Center This December

Posted By on November 28, 2021

Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow.

Fans of the late Juice WRLD have a lot to look forward to this December. On the 9th, Chicago’s United Center will be jam-packed in honour of the rapper as we celebrate his upcoming posthumous album with an exclusive pre-release listening experience.

Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow, Monday, November 29th at 12PM CST, and along with an early listen to the project, attendees will also have an exclusive preview of Juice’s forthcoming HBO documentary, as well as special guest appearances and performances from a roster of stars yet to be named.

The United Center site fails to specify how much tickets cost, or how many there are, although there is a countdown ticking down the seconds until passes become available to the general public.

Juice WRLD’s official Twitter account shared the poster with some details earlier this week, prompting hundreds to leave their favourite memories and videos of the “Lucid Dreams” recording artist in the replies as they gear up to honour his memory.

Earlier in November, we reported that the Chicago-born star’s posthumous project Fighting Demons will arrive on December 10th – just two days after the two year anniversary of Juice’s untimely death. The forthcoming album’s first single, “Already Dead” has been in constant rotation since it arrived on the 12th, and we can’t to see what else is to come on the new release.

If you’re interested in attending this year’s Juice WRLD Day celebration, you can purchase tickets from United Center here. RIP Juice.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kanye & Drake Concert Tickets Reach Staggering Prices
146 525 11
0
Fetty Wap Discusses His Daughter’s Death: “I Was In A Real Dark Place After That”
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Kanye & Drake Concert Tickets Reach Staggering Prices
146
0
Fetty Wap Discusses His Daughter’s Death: “I Was In A Real Dark Place After That”
172
0
Lil Baby Helps Son Open His Own Business
410
0
All Of NBA Youngboy’s YouTube Videos Mysteriously Vanish
596
0
Juice WRLD Day To Take Place At Chicago’s United Center This December
860
0
More News

Trending Songs

Imperetiv Feat. Benny The Butcher & Rick Hyde Under The Scope
93
0
Ghostface Killah I Got Soul Freestyle
132
0
Bizzy Banks My Everything Freestyle
79
0
Troy Ave The Crotana Park Story Pt. 1
185
0
Remedy Feat. Ghostface Killah Modern Day Miracle
265
0
B-Lovee Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie My Everything Pt II
132
0
Wavy Navy Pooh Who Want Smoke?? Freestyle
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
318
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
344
0
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
199
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye & Drake Concert Tickets Reach Staggering Prices
Fetty Wap Discusses His Daughter’s Death: “I Was In A Real Dark Place After That”
Lil Baby Helps Son Open His Own Business