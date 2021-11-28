Juice WRLD Day To Take Place At Chicago’s United Center This December

Fans of the late Juice WRLD have a lot to look forward to this December. On the 9th, Chicago’s United Center will be jam-packed in honour of the rapper as we celebrate his upcoming posthumous album with an exclusive pre-release listening experience.

Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow, Monday, November 29th at 12PM CST, and along with an early listen to the project, attendees will also have an exclusive preview of Juice’s forthcoming HBO documentary, as well as special guest appearances and performances from a roster of stars yet to be named.

The United Center site fails to specify how much tickets cost, or how many there are, although there is a countdown ticking down the seconds until passes become available to the general public.

Juice WRLD’s official Twitter account shared the poster with some details earlier this week, prompting hundreds to leave their favourite memories and videos of the “Lucid Dreams” recording artist in the replies as they gear up to honour his memory.

Earlier in November, we reported that the Chicago-born star’s posthumous project Fighting Demons will arrive on December 10th – just two days after the two year anniversary of Juice’s untimely death. The forthcoming album’s first single, “Already Dead” has been in constant rotation since it arrived on the 12th, and we can’t to see what else is to come on the new release.

If you’re interested in attending this year’s Juice WRLD Day celebration, you can purchase tickets from United Center here. RIP Juice.