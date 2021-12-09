Rap Basement

Juice WRLD “Fighting Demons” Tracklist Features Eminem, Suga From BTS, Trippie Redd, & More

Posted By on December 9, 2021

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album “Fighting Demons” releases tonight with features from Eminem, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and Suga from BTS.

Juice WRLD‘s new posthumous studio album, titled Fighting Demons, will be released later tonight following the two-year anniversary of the Chicago rapper’s death on Wednesday (December 8). Ahead of the project’s launch, the tracklisting has been shared, unveiling the feature guests.

The album will be eighteen songs long and it will include a number of spoken-word interludes from Juice WRLD and others, including Eminem. Fighting Demons will include the two previously released singles, “Already Dead” and “Wandered To LA” with Justin Bieber. It will also have a new collaboration with Trippie Redd and Polo G called “Feline,” and another called “Girl Of My Dreams” with Suga from BTS. Given the popularity of the latter, “Girl Of My Dreams” is already expected to become a huge hit on the charts.


Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Some of Juice WRLD‘s closest friends, including videographer Cole Bennett, former manager Lil Bibby, songwriter Seezyn, producer Nick Mira, rapper Lil Tecca, and others have all left comments on the tracklist reveal, getting ready for the launch tonight.

In addition to the album’s release, an event called Juice WRLD Day is happening today at United Center in Chicago, with special performances from a number of Juice’s closest collaborators.

Check out the tracklist below and let us know which song you’re most looking forward to hearing. Long Live Juice WRLD.

Via HNHH

