Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die” Deluxe Version Confirmed

As we wait for the arrival of Juice WRLD‘s posthumous album Legends Never Die, which has been subject to a reported tracklist leak, a deluxe version is already being teased.

As many of Juice’s most loyal fans know, the man had a lot of music in the vault. Thus, it must have been difficult for the team making up his estate, including his mother Carmella Wallace and his girlfriend Ally Lotti, to decide on a final list of songs to include in his posthumous offering. Lil Bibby, who owns Grade A Productions, is also a major part of the album and he’s already confirming that a deluxe version is on the way.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Overnight, the rapper-turned-executive asked if he should add more songs to Legends Never Die before deciding that the first version will be kept as it is with a deluxe version coming later.

“Damn it seem like y’all really want more songs on the album so ima give y’all what y’all want cuz I know juice would probably do the same,” wrote Lil Bibby on Twitter. “I see the list and recommendations of the songs y’all want too so if we go crazy on the first week then ima give y’all a deluxe too. Deal?”

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die arrives at midnight. His team released his latest song, “Come & Go,” today which features Marshmello.