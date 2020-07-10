Juice WRLD & Pop Smoke Posthumously Hold Top Spots on Apple Music

Within a span of two months, the hip-hop world lost both Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke — the former due to an accidental drug overdose, and the latter in a senselessly fatal home robbery. Even though the two come from different walks of life and made music for two polar opposite subgenres of rap, their legacies are similar in the sense that both of their fan bases supported them enough to get their posthumous albums to the top of the Apple Music chart.



Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While the #2 position went to Pop, seen above eerily behind a wall of clouds at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show for Paris Fashion Week back in January, Juice bowed out at #1 to make a perfect win-win scenario for the culture. Based off this information, it’s looking like Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which officially dropped last week, will top this week’s Billboard 200 chart followed by Legends Never Die, released just today, following up with chart-topping success next week. We’ll wait for the numbers to roll in officially before we start sending cheers to the fallen young legends, but either way this is just amazing to see as both are being praised for their music at a time like this.

Listen to the posthumous albums Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon and Legends Never Die by Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, respectively, right now on all streaming platforms. May both continue to rest in absolute peace.



Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Spotify