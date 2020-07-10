Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juice WRLD & Pop Smoke Posthumously Hold Top Spots on Apple Music

Posted By on July 10, 2020

Deceased hip-hop stars Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke prove their legacies will live on forever after they occupied the #1 and #2 spots on Apple Music with their posthumous albums “Legends Never Die” and “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” respectively.

Within a span of two months, the hip-hop world lost both Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke — the former due to an accidental drug overdose, and the latter in a senselessly fatal home robbery. Even though the two come from different walks of life and made music for two polar opposite subgenres of rap, their legacies are similar in the sense that both of their fan bases supported them enough to get their posthumous albums to the top of the Apple Music chart.

Juice WRLD Pop Smoke Posthumous chart top number 1 no. 2 Apple Music
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While the #2 position went to Pop, seen above eerily behind a wall of clouds at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show for Paris Fashion Week back in January, Juice bowed out at #1 to make a perfect win-win scenario for the culture. Based off this information, it’s looking like Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which officially dropped last week, will top this week’s Billboard 200 chart followed by Legends Never Die, released just today, following up with chart-topping success next week. We’ll wait for the numbers to roll in officially before we start sending cheers to the fallen young legends, but either way this is just amazing to see as both are being praised for their music at a time like this.

Listen to the posthumous albums Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon and Legends Never Die by Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, respectively, right now on all streaming platforms. May both continue to rest in absolute peace.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Spotify
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79 525 6
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists
185
0
DJ Khaled Teases Drake Collab With Cryptic OVO Owl Graphic
159
0
Lil Nas X Teases New Song “Call Me By Your Name”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uno The Activist Das Him
79
0
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. Wale Walking Accomplishment
119
0
Summer Walker Feat. PartyNextDoor My Affection
106
0
Jay Critch Money Talk
93
0
Duke Deuce Feat. Mulatto KIRK
146
0
Tory Lanez Staccato
106
0
Juice WRLD Titanic
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
397
0
The Weeknd Feat. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” Video
251
0
G Herbo Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists