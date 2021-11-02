Juice WRLD Posthumously Earns 50 New Platinum & Gold Certifications

Chicago rapper Juice WRLD made a tremendous impact on the music industry in such a short time, and he continues to rack up posthumous achievements. Last week, the late “Lucid Dreams” artist earned fifty new platinum and gold certifications from the RIAA, adding to his prolific collection of plaques received during his lifetime.

According to the RIAA’s records, Juice WRLD was awarded fifty new platinum and gold certifications on October 29, 2021. Among the awards are a 5x platinum plaque for “All Girls Are The Same,” a 3x platinum certification for “Black & White,” a 4x platinum plaque for “Robbery,” a 3x platinum certification for “Bandit” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and more. Juice WRLD’s most popular song “Lucid Dreams” is also one step closer to being certified diamond, going 9x platinum last week.

As for his albums, Death Race For Love was certified 2x platinum, Goodbye and Good Riddance got its third platinum plaque, and Legends Never Die earned a second platinum certification.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

With fifty new certifications being enjoyed by the late rapper’s team, the achievement speaks to Juice WRLD‘s sustained status as one of the most impactful new-generation rap artists of the last five years. Check out all of the songs/albums that earned new RIAA certifications last week, and stay tuned for the eventual announcement that “Lucid Dreams” has gone diamond.

[via]