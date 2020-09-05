Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Big Sean Explains Locking Down His Dave Chappelle Feature On “Detroit 2”
159
0
6ix9ine “TattleTales First Week Sales Projections Revealed
291
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
913
1
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
807
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juice Wrld Posthumously Wins Hip-Hop Album Of The Year Award

Posted By on September 5, 2020

Juice Wrld forever.

Juice Wrld passed away months ago, but his legend is still making waves within the industry. Of course, we know that his music will forever resonate with fans. However, seeing the late rapper gain accolades posthumously is still amazing. The iHeart Music Awards announced on Friday (September 4) Juice was blessed with the Hip Hop Album of the Year award for his 2019 album Death Race For Love. “Recognizing the incredible music @JuiceWorlddd gave to us during his time on earth,” iHeart wrote on their Twitter. “Honoring the late rapper with the ‘Hip-Hop Album Of The Year’ award for his masterpiece, ‘Death Race For Love.’ Rest In Peace Juice.”

The 2020 iHeart Music Awards was formerly slated for March 29. COVID-19 ruined that though, and the event was originally postponed. Then, on August 24, the award show canceled outright. iHeartRadio decided to just announce the winners through social media instead of doing something like last week’s VMA, where they socially distanced. Juice’s win follows in the footsteps of Drake’s Views in 2017 and Kendrick Lamar’s Damn in 2018. The award was not given out at the 2019 event. How do you feel about Juice winning this award, and are you still bumping Death Race For Love?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Big Sean Explains Locking Down His Dave Chappelle Feature On “Detroit 2”
159 525 12
0
6ix9ine “TattleTales First Week Sales Projections Revealed
291 525 22
0

Recent Stories

Big Sean Explains Locking Down His Dave Chappelle Feature On “Detroit 2”
159
0
6ix9ine “TattleTales First Week Sales Projections Revealed
291
0
Juice Wrld Posthumously Wins Hip-Hop Album Of The Year Award
199
0
Rihanna’s Battered Face Was The Result Of An E-Scooter Accident
225
0
Lil Durk Labels Himself “Chicago Jay-Z,” Disses 6ix9ine Album
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Machinedrum Feat. Tanerelle & Mono/Poly Star
172
0
Pyrex Whippa Blood On The Hills
159
0
Lil Duke Feat. HoodyBaby Beat It
119
0
Jac Ross Feat. D Smoke & Buddy It's OK To Be Black 2.0
199
0
Zo Morese Hot Minute
146
0
Zaytoven Feat. Boosie Badazz Eyes
146
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine Feat. Lil AK (AKA DJ Akademiks) GATA
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jhene Aiko “Speak” Video
172
0
Big Sean Feat. Travis Scott “Lithuania” Video
278
0
DJ Khaled Feat. Drake “Popstar” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Big Sean Explains Locking Down His Dave Chappelle Feature On “Detroit 2”
6ix9ine “TattleTales First Week Sales Projections Revealed
Juice Wrld Posthumously Wins Hip-Hop Album Of The Year Award