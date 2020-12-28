Juice WRLD Sets New Record

The music industry took a crippling blow this year when the coronavirus pandemic hit. A lot of artists struggled with finding adequate ways to promote their music and make money without doing live shows, forcing many to become experts in social media and digital marketing. Luckily for Juice WRLD, he did not have to resort to making gimmicky Tik Toks and other things to get people to listen to his music. In fact, the late Chicago-bred rapper has just set a new sales record.

Juice WRLD, née Jarad Higgins, has posthumously received the accolade of being the first and only artist in 2020 to have two albums individually sell over 1 million units each in the United States. This is a stellar achievement considering the pandemic and lack of ability to promote the projects. The albums in question that earned him this accomplishment are Death Race for Love, released back in March 2019, and Legends Never Die, which dropped in summer 2020. The latter includes features from a star-studded lineup including The Weeknd, Trippie Redd, Marshmello, Polo G, The Kid Laroi, and Halsey, which definitely boosted the streaming potential of the already strong project.

As the first and only artist to achieve this feat in 2020, it is safe to say Juice WRLD remains a legend even in the afterlife. May his soul rest in peace.