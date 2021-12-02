Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Juice WRLD Song With Justin Bieber Announced
79
0
NBA YoungBoy Addresses Report That He No-Showed J. Cole At The Studio
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2223
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1654
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juice WRLD Song With Justin Bieber Announced

Posted By on December 2, 2021

Fans think this collaboration could end up topping the charts.

Juice WRLD and Justin Bieber never had a chance to collaborate while the Chicago rapper was alive but it appears as though they’ve got a record together on Juice’s upcoming posthumous album. The single, titled “Wandered To LA,” will be released tonight on what would have been Juice’s twenty-third birthday. It was announced through a trailer.

In the video, the song is previewed as Juice WRLD speaks about his battle with anxiety and depression. Justin Bieber opens up about how he used to wake up and the first thing he would do was pop pills and smoke a blunt before realizing that he needed to change his lifestyle. Juice’s friends also speak about the late rapper’s drug addiction, talking about how he would lock himself in his room for hours to “withdraw” from his addiction. 


Isabel Infantes/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The song sounds very catchy and pop-leaning, and many are anticipating that this could end up being a chart-topping hit. Despite his death two years ago, Juice WRLD remains one of the most popular artists in the world. This was also a huge year for Bieber, who is nominated for a bunch of GRAMMY Awards. 

“Wandered To LA” drops at midnight. Fighting Demons, the posthumous album, is coming out on December 10. The day prior, his estate has planned a special Juice WRLD Day event at United Center in Chicago.

Are you looking forward to the new single?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

NBA YoungBoy Addresses Report That He No-Showed J. Cole At The Studio
199 525 15
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Westside Boogie Collide For An Unforgettable LVRN Experience At RedBull SoundClash
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Juice WRLD Song With Justin Bieber Announced
79
0
NBA YoungBoy Addresses Report That He No-Showed J. Cole At The Studio
199
0
NBA Youngboy Responds To Soulja Boy’s Claim Almost Signing Him
304
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Westside Boogie Collide For An Unforgettable LVRN Experience At RedBull SoundClash
132
0
Juice WRLD’s Mother Shares Touching Birthday Letter To Her Son
622
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tierra Whack Stand Up
106
0
Illenium & Sueco The Child Story of My Life [Heavy Edit]
265
0
Kevin Gates Move
146
0
Lil Tjay Christmas In A Cell
225
0
Jay Bezzy Feat. Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Overseas
291
0
Tory Lanez '87 Stingray
238
0
Loopy Ferrell Profit
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

LPB Poody Declines To Try WarHeads Extreme On “Snack Review”
172
2
Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
556
1
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
424
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Juice WRLD Song With Justin Bieber Announced
NBA YoungBoy Addresses Report That He No-Showed J. Cole At The Studio
NBA Youngboy Responds To Soulja Boy’s Claim Almost Signing Him