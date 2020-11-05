Rap Basement

Juice WRLD Was Passed On By Labels For Being A Lil Uzi Vert “Clone”

Posted By on November 5, 2020

Taz Taylor says that when he sent a folder of Juice WRLD songs to labels in 2017, they passed on him and said he was a Lil Uzi Vert clone.

If you’re an artist that has been submitting music to all of the right people, yet you keep hearing “no”, let this be your reminder to keep going.

Internet Money’s Taz Taylor is known for having one of the best ears in music right now, working with and signing some of the hottest up-and-coming artists, developing them for superstardom. His track record speaks for itself, establishing Juice WRLD, Lil Tecca, and others as stars. 

He breathed some hope into the lives of aspiring young creatives who have been rejected time and time again by A&Rs, saying that, when he first submitted Juice WRLD’s music to labels, he was instantly declined and told that the rapper sounded too much like Lil Uzi Vert.

“Stop putting new artists in a box,” tweeted Taz Taylor today. “The same artists yall stan … they used to say was a clone of somebody else. I sent this folder to A&Rs in 2017. Was told no.. he was a ‘lil uzi clone’.”

The folder shows a bunch of Juice WRLD songs, including the hit record “All Girls Are The Same”

Obviously, Juice went on to become one of the defining artists of his generation, crafting some of the most infectious hits in the world.


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

He’s not the only artist that labels passed on when Taz hit them up though. The producer claims that Lil Tecca also got rejected countless times, even when he sent “Ransom“, “Shots”, and other hits.

Let this be your reminder to keep hustling! An opportunity will come.

Via HNHH

