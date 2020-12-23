Juice WRLD & Young Thug’s New Song May Finally Be Ready

The prolific nature of today’s artists is astounding, with their tireless work ethic keeping them locked in the booth for days on end. Juice WRLD was no exception, to the point where new music continues to surface one year removed from his shocking and untimely death. Now, a little over one week removed from the anniversary of that fateful day, Cole Bennett has taken to Instagram to tease the arrival of one of Juice’s most anticipated posthumous drops — an often teased collaboration with Young Thug, which has gained momentum through various Instagram previews.

Steve Jennings/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Over the weekend, videographer Cole Bennett (who recently teamed up with Eminem to deliver Music To Be Murdered By: Side B’s lead single “Gnat) took to his social media page to once again tease the arrival of an imminent video. And from the look of it, Young Thug will be heavily involved, prompting fans to theorize that the clip in question is indeed the long-awaited Juice WRLD collaboration. “I have some good news,” captions Bennett, alongside a slideshow of behind the scenes pictures, one of which appears to suggest some of his signature trippy visuals are in store.

For those who have been actively keeping track of Juice’s posthumous output, it should be noted that Young Thug has been heavily teasing the arrival of a Juice WRLD collaboration, with the late rapper scheduled to appear on a Slime Language 2 track called “Think Twice” featuring Lil Duke. Seeing as Slime Language 2 has been pushed back from its initial Black Friday release date, perhaps Bennett and Thug are planning on bringing “Think Twice” to live as the project’s lead single. Keep an eye out for more news on this one as it develops.