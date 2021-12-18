Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Says Writer’s Block Stopped Her From Being On Billie Eilish’s “Bellyache”
146
0
Metro Boomin Teases Gunna Collab On “Drip Season 4”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
1919
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
847
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juice WRLD’s “Fighting Demons” Debuts At #2, Other Major Releases Fall Short Of Top 20

Posted By on December 18, 2021

Sales numbers for Juice WLRD, Rick Ross, Birdman & NBA Youngboy and A Boogie wit da Hoodie are in.

Last Friday (Dec. 10) featured a handful of new, standout hip-hop projects. Most notably, Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album Fighting Demons gave fans more unreleased Juice music, and featured artist like Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd and a heartfelt interlude from Eminem.

Rick Ross’ eleventh studio album Richer Than I Ever Been also dropped, as the elegant rap icon welcomed marquee guests for the project like 21 Savage, Wale, Future, Benny the Butcher and more.NBA Youngboy also released his second project this fall, as he connected with his mentor Birdman for From The Bayou. New York autotune crooner A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s B4 AVA delivered seven songs in the for of an EP before his forthcoming studio album A Boogie vs. Artist.

Now, more than a week removed from all these notable releases, we can now see the immediate impact these projects had via the charts. Juice WRLD‘s Fighting Demons ended up debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 123,000 units, sandwiched by pop queens Adele at No. 1 and Taylor Swift at No. 3.

As for the Ross, YB & Birdman and A Boogie, their efforts were not as fruitful, as all three projects failed to crack the Billboard 200 Top 20. Rick Ross‘ Richer Than I Ever Been landed at No. 21 selling 30,000 units. Birdman & YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s From The Bayou debuted at No. 22 with 29,000 units. A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s B4 AVA EP landed at No. 24 with 27,000 units.

Which of these projects have you been streaming since last week?

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Doja Cat Says Writer’s Block Stopped Her From Being On Billie Eilish’s “Bellyache”
146 525 11
0
Metro Boomin Teases Gunna Collab On “Drip Season 4”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Says Writer’s Block Stopped Her From Being On Billie Eilish’s “Bellyache”
146
0
Metro Boomin Teases Gunna Collab On “Drip Season 4”
119
0
Meek Mill Offers Rowdy Rebel Advice On Label Issues
238
0
Juice WRLD’s “Fighting Demons” Debuts At #2, Other Major Releases Fall Short Of Top 20
185
0
6ix9ine Performs “BEBE” To A Sold Out Crowd At Miami Bash
437
0
More News

Trending Songs

Derez De'Shon Abandoned
106
0
Unfoonk & Young Stoner Life Feat. Blac Youngsta Silent
225
0
Chief Keef Feat. Tadoe Tuxedo
106
0
SpotemGottem Deep Fried
199
0
Serpentwithfeet Bless The Telephone
225
0
Roddy Ricch Feat. Lil Baby moved to miami
172
0
Gucci Mane All I Want For Christmas
424
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Asiahn “All I Want” Video
132
0
DreamDoll Shows Off Abundance Of Jewelry & Speaks On Her Birkin Bag Collection
318
0
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
1363
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Says Writer’s Block Stopped Her From Being On Billie Eilish’s “Bellyache”
Metro Boomin Teases Gunna Collab On “Drip Season 4”
Meek Mill Offers Rowdy Rebel Advice On Label Issues