Juice WRLD’s “Fighting Demons” Debuts At #2, Other Major Releases Fall Short Of Top 20

Last Friday (Dec. 10) featured a handful of new, standout hip-hop projects. Most notably, Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album Fighting Demons gave fans more unreleased Juice music, and featured artist like Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd and a heartfelt interlude from Eminem.

Rick Ross’ eleventh studio album Richer Than I Ever Been also dropped, as the elegant rap icon welcomed marquee guests for the project like 21 Savage, Wale, Future, Benny the Butcher and more.NBA Youngboy also released his second project this fall, as he connected with his mentor Birdman for From The Bayou. New York autotune crooner A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s B4 AVA delivered seven songs in the for of an EP before his forthcoming studio album A Boogie vs. Artist.

Now, more than a week removed from all these notable releases, we can now see the immediate impact these projects had via the charts. Juice WRLD‘s Fighting Demons ended up debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 123,000 units, sandwiched by pop queens Adele at No. 1 and Taylor Swift at No. 3.

As for the Ross, YB & Birdman and A Boogie, their efforts were not as fruitful, as all three projects failed to crack the Billboard 200 Top 20. Rick Ross‘ Richer Than I Ever Been landed at No. 21 selling 30,000 units. Birdman & YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s From The Bayou debuted at No. 22 with 29,000 units. A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s B4 AVA EP landed at No. 24 with 27,000 units.

