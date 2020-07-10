Rap Basement

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
Boosie Badazz In House
Juice WRLD’s GF Ally Lotti Addresses Her Health & Announces More Albums

Posted By on July 10, 2020

Juice WRLD will have more posthumous albums on the way, confirms his girlfriend Ally Lotti.

Seven months have passed since the tragic death of Juice WRLD. The Chicago artist had quickly become one of rap’s most popular stars, delivering several projects that have been praised endlessly by fans and critics alike. 

Although he is no longer here to celebrate his music with us, his artistic gifts continue to come as his team and family have made it a priority to get out his unreleased material. Juice’s first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, was released last night and it looks like we will be hearing more from him in the future.

Responding to a fan asking if this was the late rapper’s final offering, his girlfriend Ally Lotti confirmed that there will be more albums released in the future.

“More albums to come, also show your suoooet [sic] and Bibby will make a deluxe,” she wrote on Twitter. “Might just have what a cpl more songs you’ve all been begging for.”

In addition to this promising message, Ally also shared that she has been going through a very rough time as of late, noting that she will pull through because that’s what her boyfriend would have wanted.

“I’m extremely sick rn, but I kno you’re here w me bb helping me, protecting me,” she wrote in another tweet. “Not just today but always. 7 months, it has not gettin easier but only a little clearer j pls keep over me. protect me from whatever is making me sick. i know r bb, god is w us always, endlessly.”

She has not listened to the album yet because she knows how emotional it will be.

Send love and light to Ally Lotti.

Via HNHH

