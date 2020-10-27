Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Dave East Hits The Booth For “Beloved 2” With Styles P
66
0
Westside Gunn’s Griselda & Eminem’s Shady Records: A Complete History
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1112
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1006
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juice WRLD’s GF Casts Doubt On XXXTentacion Collab

Posted By on October 27, 2020

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend Ally Lotti doesn’t think the announced collaboration with XXXTentacion will ever release.

XXXTentacion’s estate, and specifically his mother Cleopatra Bernard, have been accused by the fans of mismanaging the late rapper’s career, releasing two posthumous albums that fans were not fond of, as well as more stunts that have been deemed “distasteful” by some. Just last week, XXX’s Instagram account went live out of nowhere, shocking fans. After all, the artist has been deceased for over two years… why would his account go live?

It’s decisions like this that have left a bad taste in the mouths of XXXTentacion fans.


Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

This weekend, X’s mother conducted a question-and-answer session on Discord, coming through with some new information for the late Florida rapper’s supporters to get behind. Unfortunately, it looks like some of the announcements, including the song with Juice WRLD that was originally announced by DJ Scheme, are up in the air.

Taking to Twitter, Juice WRLD’s girlfriend Ally Lotti publicly stated that she does not believe the song from XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD would ever release.

“Doubt it’ll come out,” she wrote to a fan requesting a release date. “I’m guessing if it was it would have already been. so idk but i have video from that night. J made two or three song a we were in a hotel room over seas.”

Ally goes on to suggest that it’s not exactly news that they have a song together.

“I was there when he recorded the verse for jah,” she added. “This happened over a year and a half -two years ago yal. . this wasn’t new info.”

Hopefully, the song is released as a celebratory moment for both XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, two artists that left the world far too early.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Dave East Hits The Booth For “Beloved 2” With Styles P
66 525 5
0
Westside Gunn’s Griselda & Eminem’s Shady Records: A Complete History
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Dave East Hits The Booth For “Beloved 2” With Styles P
66
0
Westside Gunn’s Griselda & Eminem’s Shady Records: A Complete History
146
0
BET Hip-Hop Awards Are Tonight: All The Details
119
0
Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean “4 Thangz” Collab Has A Release Date
146
0
Young Thug, Gunna, & Nav Show Wheezy Some Birthday Love
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

$NOT Feat. Denzel Curry Sangria
79
0
Queen Naija Feat. Mulatto Bitter
185
0
SAINt JHN Sucks To Be You
185
0
Symba Feat. 2 Chainz Big Homie
132
0
Smoke Boys Click My Finger
119
0
Hollyhood Bay Bay Feat. Young Dolph & Trapboy Freddy Trap
132
0
Oneohtrix Point Never Feat. The Weeknd No Nightmares
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pop Smoke Feat. Quavo “Aim For The Moon” Video
146
0
Jeezy Feat. Yo Gotti “Back” Video
291
0
Bryson Tiller “Always Forever” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Dave East Hits The Booth For “Beloved 2” With Styles P
Westside Gunn’s Griselda & Eminem’s Shady Records: A Complete History
BET Hip-Hop Awards Are Tonight: All The Details