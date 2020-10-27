Juice WRLD’s GF Casts Doubt On XXXTentacion Collab

XXXTentacion’s estate, and specifically his mother Cleopatra Bernard, have been accused by the fans of mismanaging the late rapper’s career, releasing two posthumous albums that fans were not fond of, as well as more stunts that have been deemed “distasteful” by some. Just last week, XXX’s Instagram account went live out of nowhere, shocking fans. After all, the artist has been deceased for over two years… why would his account go live?

It’s decisions like this that have left a bad taste in the mouths of XXXTentacion fans.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

This weekend, X’s mother conducted a question-and-answer session on Discord, coming through with some new information for the late Florida rapper’s supporters to get behind. Unfortunately, it looks like some of the announcements, including the song with Juice WRLD that was originally announced by DJ Scheme, are up in the air.

Taking to Twitter, Juice WRLD’s girlfriend Ally Lotti publicly stated that she does not believe the song from XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD would ever release.

“Doubt it’ll come out,” she wrote to a fan requesting a release date. “I’m guessing if it was it would have already been. so idk but i have video from that night. J made two or three song a we were in a hotel room over seas.”

Ally goes on to suggest that it’s not exactly news that they have a song together.

“I was there when he recorded the verse for jah,” she added. “This happened over a year and a half -two years ago yal. . this wasn’t new info.”

Hopefully, the song is released as a celebratory moment for both XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, two artists that left the world far too early.

