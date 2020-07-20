Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Earns Biggest Posthumous Debut In 20 Years
79
0
Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
781
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
768
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Earns Biggest Posthumous Debut In 20 Years

Posted By on July 19, 2020

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, “Legends Never Die,” had a historic Billboard debut.

Juice WRLD‘s posthumous album, Legends Never Die, recorded 497,000 equivalent album units during its first week of release, making it the biggest Billboard debut of 2020 and the biggest posthumous album debut in 20 years.

Juice WRLD, Legends Never DieMatt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Considering only streaming numbers, Legends Never Die earned a historic 422.63 million on-demand streams. Only three albums have ever earned more streams in their debut week.

Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, released a statement thanking his fans for streaming the album: “The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world,” said Wallace. “This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through. In addition to his music, Jarad’s legacy will continue to provide help to young people through his Live Free 999 Foundation. We are incredibly grateful to the fans who continue to uplift him every single day and our hope is that his words touch your life in a way that helps you through any challenges you may be facing.”

The album dropped on July 10 and features work from Trippie Redd, Polo G, Young Thug, and more. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”
159 525 12
0
Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Earns Biggest Posthumous Debut In 20 Years
79
0
Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”
159
0
Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week
172
0
Nelly Talks “Country Grammar” 20-Year Anniversary & Virtual Concert
212
0
Will Smith Fans Trash August Alsina’s “Entanglements” For Being Petty
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Blackbear I Felt That
79
0
Joey Bada$$ The Light
119
0
2Eleven Feat. T.F. Turf
185
0
City Morgue HURTWORLD '99
93
0
Dutchavelli Black
53
0
Open Mike Eagle Neighborhood Protection Spell
66
0
Oddisee Feat. Priya Ragu & Sainte Ezekiel Still Strange
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez “What’s Poppin’ (Remix)” Video
225
0
August Alsina “Rounds” Video
119
0
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Earns Biggest Posthumous Debut In 20 Years
Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”
Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week