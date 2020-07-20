Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Earns Biggest Posthumous Debut In 20 Years

Juice WRLD‘s posthumous album, Legends Never Die, recorded 497,000 equivalent album units during its first week of release, making it the biggest Billboard debut of 2020 and the biggest posthumous album debut in 20 years.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Considering only streaming numbers, Legends Never Die earned a historic 422.63 million on-demand streams. Only three albums have ever earned more streams in their debut week.

Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, released a statement thanking his fans for streaming the album: “The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world,” said Wallace. “This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through. In addition to his music, Jarad’s legacy will continue to provide help to young people through his Live Free 999 Foundation. We are incredibly grateful to the fans who continue to uplift him every single day and our hope is that his words touch your life in a way that helps you through any challenges you may be facing.”

The album dropped on July 10 and features work from Trippie Redd, Polo G, Young Thug, and more.