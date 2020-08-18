Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Goes Platinum
106
0
Cardi B Confused By “WAP”-Loving Republicans
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
940
0
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
688
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Goes Platinum

Posted By on August 18, 2020

In a bittersweet turn, Juice WRLD’s first posthumous album “Legends Never Die” has officially gone platinum.

Juice WRLD was already a star prior to his sudden passing in December of 2019, steadily expanding his discography with tapes like Goodbye & Good Riddance and his debut album Death Race For Love. And though he openly reflected on how the latter was a rushed effort, many of his fans still responded positively to the tape, unaware that his ability to build on that foundation would be coming to a tragic end. If there was any silver lining, it’s that Juice’s prolific nature ensured that his vault was lined with unreleased material, songs that would go on to line his first posthumous album Legends Never Diewhich released on July of this year. 

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images 

Though it has only been a little over one month, Juice WRLD’s latest body of work has already reached a major milestone. Our Generation Music reports that Legends Never Die has officially moved over one million album-equivalent units, which means that a platinum plaque is on the way. Unsurprising given how many of his fans rose to rally behind the project, their loyalty making Juice the third artist in history to have five simultaneous tracks in the Billboard Hot 100. 

It goes without saying that Juice is no stranger to plaques, with twenty-two RIAA certifications currently to his name. Curiously, Death Race For Love has yet to go platinum, though it feels like it’s an inevitability at this point. Yet posthumous albums tend to perform exceedingly well, especially given the extent of the late rapper’s fanbase. Bittersweet though the accomplishment may be, it goes without saying that Juice WRLD deserves some love for this one. Congratulations to everybody who helped make the album possible. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B Confused By “WAP”-Loving Republicans
119 525 9
0
Travis Scott Confirms Kid Cudi Collab Album In GQ Interview
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Goes Platinum
106
0
Cardi B Confused By “WAP”-Loving Republicans
119
0
Travis Scott Confirms Kid Cudi Collab Album In GQ Interview
119
0
Cardi B Gifts Megan Thee Stallion With Custom Birkin Bag To Celebrate “WAP” Success
106
0
Lil Durk Addresses Rumors That His “Rat” Lyric Was About 6ix9ine
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Travis Scott Feat. Big Sean & The 1975 Don't Play
53
0
Rich Brian Don't Care
79
0
Chika My Power
172
0
G Perico & Girl Talk Toolie
146
0
K Shiday & Enchanting Feat. Gucci Mane, Key Glock & Big Scarr No Luv
159
0
Fredo Daily Duppy Freestyle
199
0
Lil Reese Feat. Kevin Gates They Don't F*ck With You
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
278
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
172
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Goes Platinum
Cardi B Confused By “WAP”-Loving Republicans
Travis Scott Confirms Kid Cudi Collab Album In GQ Interview