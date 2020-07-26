Rap Basement

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Remains No. 1 On Billboard 200

Posted By on July 26, 2020

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” remains number 1 on the Billboard 200 in its second week.

Two weeks after release, Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die remains alone atop the Billboard 200 chart. The project enjoyed a record-breaking first week of sales and kept the momentum going seven days later.

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Legends Never Die earned an additional 162,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., through July 23. The week prior, the album moved 497,000 units, the highest single-week yet in 2020, and the most ever for a posthumous album’s debut.

Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, released a statement thanking his fans for streaming the album: “The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world,” said Wallace. “This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through. In addition to his music, Jarad’s legacy will continue to provide help to young people through his Live Free 999 Foundation. We are incredibly grateful to the fans who continue to uplift him every single day and our hope is that his words touch your life in a way that helps you through any challenges you may be facing.”

Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die dropped on July 10.

[Via]

 

Via HNHH

