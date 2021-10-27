Juice WRLD’s New Single “Already Dead” Release Date Announced

Juice WRLD‘s voice still echoed across 2021. He’s one of the highest streaming artists of the year and his voice was heard across plenty of albums, from MigosCulture III and Young Thug‘s PUNK to Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy. Fans have still been waiting on the arrival of new music, even though a new record Juice WRLD’s unreleased catalog manages to hit the web every other week.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

What we do know is that Juice WRLD’s team is preparing to release another posthumous album titled, The Party Never Ends. This week, Lil Bibby announced that the highly anticipated single, “Already Dead” would be dropping on Nov. 12th. “11/12 We Begin The Fight (Already Dead),” he tweeted. A snippet of the single had been previously released and fans have been demanding a full version of it ever since.

Fans of Juice WRLD will be in for plenty of new content in the coming months. A documentary on the life and final days of the rapper is expected to debut at the AFI Fest this November. The documentary is directed by Tommy Oliver and will include unreleased footage of the rapper, as well as cameos from The Kid LaRoi, Lil Bibby, G Herbo, Cole Bennett, and Trippie Redd.

Interestingly enough, the film will make its debut on the same day that Juice WRLD’s new single will drop, according to the AFI Fest website. Keep your eyes peeled for more information on The Party Never Ends.