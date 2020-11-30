Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juice WRLD’s New Single Drops This Week

November 30, 2020

Juice WRLD’s new single “Real Shit” with Benny Blanco drops this week.

Juice WRLD has been celebrated as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation– which is an impressive feat because, from stories that his collaborators have told, the late 21-year-old never actually sat down and wrote songs… he just freestyled. Creativity and talent flowed through him, becoming one of the most established artists in recent years. The Chicago native’s estate worked hard to release his first posthumous album Legends Never Die, which is one of the year’s top-selling records, and they’re doing something special for the artist’s birthday as well.

The late superstar would have turned twenty-two this week, celebrating his birthday on December 2. The Sagittarius worked extensively with a number of people, including Benny Blanco, so it’s not a surprise that the two had some more in the stash ready to go for whenever the time was right. Benny just announced that tomorrow night, Juice WRLD’s latest posthumous single, titled “Real Shit”, will be out.

It’s presently unclear if the new track is part of something larger from Juice WRLD, whose team has revealed that several posthumous albums could be on the way. This could also just be a one-off way for fans to celebrate Juice’s life and legacy.

The late rapper passed away nearly one year ago, dying from a reported drug overdose on December 8, 2019. 


Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Will you be listening to this one when it’s released?

Via HNHH

