Juicy J Believes He & Pharrell Williams Should Match-Up On “Verzuz”

He’s petitioned for his shot at Verzuz all year long, but it’s unknown if Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are any closer to getting Juicy J on their series. The hit show was bred under the guise of being a music battle, but it’s grown to a “celebration of the culture” as artists come together to not so much try to see who’s the best, but more to enjoy the memorable music they’ve created. In every Verzuz comment section, fans can find tidbits from Juicy J as the rapper-megaproducer continues to ask for his fair shot on stage, but it seems that his requests have fallen on deaf ears.

J has suggested that Three 6 Mafia go up against N.W.A., or that as a solo artist he should share the spotlight with the likes of Nas or Dr. Dre. In a recent interview with 97.9 The Box in Houston, Juicy J stated that he now has his eyes keenly set on Pharrell Williams.

“I got such a long… I could easily kill somebody in a Verzuz battle,” said J. “I could pull up that old Three 6 [Mafia] and pull up my new catalog and smash you with my middle catalog. I mean there’s three decades of music… I think you can you can only play twenty records, I got so many hits.” He added, “You know what, I’ma tell you something. A match-up, me and Pharrell. He a artist, I’m a artist, he a producer, and I’m a producer.”

The radio host slipped in there that there were rumors that T.I. may be matched up with Lil Wayne next, but we’ll have to wait on news about that. Watch Juicy J’s interview below as he speaks on Verzuz and his Friday release, The Hustle Continues.