Juicy J Challenges Nas To Go Hit-For-Hit On “Verzuz”

Posted By on July 27, 2020

Juicy J has a lot of records in the cut.

The Verzuz battles have produced some great moments for music in a short amount of time. However, it’s also created a lot of tension among artists. Over the past few months, Juicy J has shown an interest in participating but only if he has a worthy opponent. Juicy J does have an extensive catalog stemming from Three 6 Mafia all the way to his recent solo work, in addition to the many hits he’s produced and contributed to.

Juicy J isn’t facing just anyone, though. He wants someone who’s catalog is worth challenging. Just a few weeks ago, Juicy J declared that he wanted all the smoke with Dr. Dre in Verzuz. Some were confused while others argued that Juicy J has an arsenal of hits that can compete with Dre’s catalog. Unfortunately, Dr. Dre declined any Verzuz battles so we won’t get to see that happen.

Timbaland put out some feelers this afternoon when he asked fans who they’d like to see for the next battle. Juicy J, once again, saw an opportunity. Instead of another producer, this time, he called out Nas. Now, Nas is obviously a better rapper than Juicy J but Verzuz is based on who has more hits. With that said, does Juicy J have a chance against Nas? Is this even a fair match-up? Sound off in the comments.

Via HNHH

