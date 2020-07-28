Rap Basement

112 Singer Slim Talks Tension For Bad Boy After Tupac Released “Hit ‘Em Up” Against Biggie
185
0
Benny The Butcher Describes What It Was Like On Kanye West’s Wyoming Ranch
106
0
Seven7Hardaway 7x
675
2
Curren$y & Fuse Spring Clean
556
0
Juicy J Doubles Down On “Verzuz”: “I Won A Oscar… I Will Battle Anybody & Win”

Posted By on July 27, 2020

Juicy J still wants his opportunity to doa “Verzuz” and says his career speaks for itself.

Three 6 Mafia‘s Juicy J remains one of the hottest rap producers in the game, but every time he mentions that he wants to do a Verzuz, it becomes a social media debate. Juicy J closed out the month of June by stating that he was ready to do a Verzuz and he wanted to go up against Aftermath legend Dr. Dre. The West Coast icon didn’t answer the call, but the challenge itself caused a heated conversation where fans compared catalogs.

Juicy J, Nas, Dr. Dre, Verzuz
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Juicy J returned today (July 27) to reignite the discourse about his career as he tweeted that he’d like to go up against Nas. Since that tweet was sent, Juicy J has remained a trending topic on Twitter. HipHopDX shared the tweet and an Instagram user commented that J isn’t “even on that level lyrically.” The Memphis rapper took a moment to respond.

“I got plenty hits tho & my production game is sick & still relevant as of today & I won a Oscar all facts I got what it takes my guy I will battle anybody & win.” Verzuz was launched with a spirit of competition, but it’s shifted to being more of a celebration of two artists rather than a battle of who has better hits. Still, Juicy J is up for the challenge.

Via HNHH

