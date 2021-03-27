Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1271
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
384
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juicy J Fans Clown Him For Advising People Not To Get Vaccinated

Posted By on March 26, 2021

His fans reminded him of his lyrics about Lean and drug abuse.

Many people are out and about without masks and foregoing social distancing now that COVID-19 vaccines are plentiful. After millions of people spent upwards of a year avoiding the outdoors and physical contact with other people as much as possible, many countries are back into the swing of things as we all adjust to the new normal. President Joe Biden has declared that vaccines will be available to all American citizens within weeks, and as exciting as that may be for some, Juicy J isn’t on board.

Juicy J, Vaccine, Pandemic, Twitter, COVID-19
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

The Three 6 Mafia icon recently tweeted his distrust of the vaccine. “If I was you , I wouldn’t get vaccinated I would wear a mask and take vitamins,” wrote J. Swiftly, fans dropped a few gems about Juicy J‘s past lyrical content where he openly rapped about using drugs and drinking Lean. One person responded, “Hey juice. Big fan. You told me to sip on sizzurp when I was in the 7th grade. Ima just say sit this one out playa.”

Several others followed with their two cents about the Oscar-winning producer‘s take on the topic and many disagreed. Check out a few reactions to Juicy J‘s tweet below ad let us know if you trust the vaccines.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251 525 19
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny
238
0
Lil Nas X Won’t Confirm Or Deny Nicki Minaj Collab On Debut Album
199
0
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Skiifall Feat. Knucks Ting Tun Up Pt. II
106
0
Dreezy BeatBox Bday Freestyle
106
0
ShaqIsDope Cali Love
106
0
SpotemGottem Feat. Shenseea Beat Box (Freestyle)
172
0
Rod Wave Shock Da World
106
0
Key Glock & Young Dolph What u see is what u get
106
0
Ron Suno Feat. Sheff G Winners
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rico Nasty “Pussy Poppin” Video
146
0
Big Sean “Lucky Me / Still I Rise” Video
106
0
Blxst Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga “Chosen” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny