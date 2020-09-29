Juicy J Is Working With Rico Nasty, Kash Doll, & Rubi Rose

Juicy J has been consistently putting in work for decades, and the legendary rapper slash producer shows no sign of slowing his roll. In fact, the Three 6 Mafia rapper has spent the last few months holding it down in the studio, lacing instrumentals for A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, and more. And though he currently finds himself embroiled in a massive lawsuit against his former collaborators the $uicideboy$, who served as producers on his acclaimed Highly Intoxicated tape, Juicy has remained focused and kept the new music incoming.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

As the man himself made sure to clearly state, “Real hustlers don’t sleep.” And while that in itself is little to go on, the accompanying slideshow paints a telling picture. It appears that Juicy J has been producing for a trifecta of female artists, including Rico Nasty, Kash Doll, and Rubi Rose. While it’s unclear as to when he plans on unveiling a glimpse at the music itself, don’t be surprised to see his name line the production credits of whatever they’ve got lined up next.

In all three images, Juicy J also took a moment to highlight some of his new Three 6 Mafia merch, tagging the official Three 6 Merch IG page in the process; it should be noted that Rubi Rose actually copped one of the Three 6 t-shirts, matching Juicy’s attire in their picture together. Check out the images for yourself below, and keep an eye out for Juicy J’s upcoming collaborations with Rose, Kash Doll, and Rico Nasty. Are you excited?