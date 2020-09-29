Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
649
1
Big Sean Detroit
516
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Juicy J Is Working With Rico Nasty, Kash Doll, & Rubi Rose

Posted By on September 29, 2020

Juicy J appears to be cooking up some new beats for Kash Doll, Rubi Rose, and Rico Nasty.

Juicy J has been consistently putting in work for decades, and the legendary rapper slash producer shows no sign of slowing his roll. In fact, the Three 6 Mafia rapper has spent the last few months holding it down in the studio, lacing instrumentals for A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, and more. And though he currently finds himself embroiled in a massive lawsuit against his former collaborators the $uicideboy$, who served as producers on his acclaimed Highly Intoxicated tape, Juicy has remained focused and kept the new music incoming. 

Juicy J

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images 

As the man himself made sure to clearly state, “Real hustlers don’t sleep.” And while that in itself is little to go on, the accompanying slideshow paints a telling picture. It appears that Juicy J has been producing for a trifecta of female artists, including Rico Nasty, Kash Doll, and Rubi Rose. While it’s unclear as to when he plans on unveiling a glimpse at the music itself, don’t be surprised to see his name line the production credits of whatever they’ve got lined up next.

In all three images, Juicy J also took a moment to highlight some of his new Three 6 Mafia merch, tagging the official Three 6 Merch IG page in the process; it should be noted that Rubi Rose actually copped one of the Three 6 t-shirts, matching Juicy’s attire in their picture together. Check out the images for yourself below, and keep an eye out for Juicy J’s upcoming collaborations with Rose, Kash Doll, and Rico Nasty. Are you excited? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66 525 5
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”
79
0
YG Reveals “MY LIFE 4HUNNID” Tracklist: Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, & More
79
0
Conway Finds Inspiration In BET Lyricist Of The Year Omission
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rubberband OG Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Yungeen Ace Bout That Life (Remix)
93
0
Hudson Mohawke & Tiga Feat. Abra VSOD
93
0
Chuck Strangers Regular Season
53
0
Future Utopia Feat. Dave Children Of The Internet
93
0
Willie The Kid Feat. Action Bronson Cork Fee
66
0
Girl Talk & Bas Fallin'
93
0
Jimmy Edgar Feat. Danny Brown Get Up
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dom Kennedy “Bootleg Cable” Video
106
0
The Lox “Gave It To Em” Video
106
0
Tory Lanez “Most High ” Video
79
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”