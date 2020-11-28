Rap Basement

Juicy J, Lil Yachty & SAINt JHN Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on November 28, 2020

New music off of Juicy J and Lil Yachty’s new projects. Plus, SAINt JHN’s anticipated collab with Yeezy.

Thanksgiving weekend is the start of the holidays which pretty much means that the year is coming to an end. This year is a strange Thanksgiving, mind you. The coronavirus pandemic has prevented everyone from hosting their typical gatherings. Still, it’s a time of rest and most rappers decided to take the weekend off from releasing any new music but not all of them.

Three 6 Mafia legend Juicy J has been dropping off records throughout the year but on Friday, he unleashed his latest project, The Hustle Continues. An appropriate title than any, the new project from Juicy J marks his first since departing the major labels. With an array of features across the tracklist, the rapper takes a trip to LA with his Jay Rock and Project Pat on “MEMPHIS TO LA.” It was a necessary addition to this week’s Fire Emoji update.

There’s been a whole lotta talk about Whole Lotta Red which seems like it could arrive in the near future. Playboi Carti revealed that he turned his album into his label. While we wait for that, he made an appearance on Lil Yachty‘s new project alongside Future on “Flex Up.” 

SAINt JHN is certainly on his way to doing big things. His new project, While The World Was Burning already included a feature from Kanye West. He unleashed another one called, “Smack DVD” this week. 

Check the latest update below. 

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

